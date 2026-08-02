Ravens Told to Keep 5-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent on Their Radar

This offseason was a ton of work for the Baltimore Ravens‘ roster.

After hiring Jesse Minter as head coach, he focused on fixing the offensive line with John Simpson and rookie Olaivavega Ioane. By far the biggest move made in free agency was signing Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Baltimore is trying to improve its pass rush after finishing tied for 30th with 30 in 2025. There is a new suggestion for who they could sign that might make the difference for them.

Ravens Might Want to Consider Signing Five-Time Pro Bowler

NFL.com’s Grant Gordon looked at some of the best fits for current free agents. Gordon likes the idea of the Ravens being a team in the running for Bosa.

“Drifting off into the sunset seems to be the most likely scenario after 10 seasons, countless injuries, 77 sacks and $156 million in career earnings. However, if Bosa’s going to give 2026 a go, why not join a contender that was last in the league in sacks in 2025 and just so happens to roster his big little brother Nick?”

Last year with the Buffalo Bills, Bosa was more of a situational pass rusher, which was perfect for him. His durability concerns played a part in that, but it made him more available and healthy. He racked up 29 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 2 pass deflections in 15 games.

Bosa is more known for spending the first nine NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He made five Pro Bowls and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. He has posted 77 career sacks, with four seasons of 10 or more.

Joey Bosa Joining Ravens’ Defense Would Help in 2026

San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa said his brother is in no rush to get back on the field. That could be a concern for a team potentially looking to add Joey Bosa.

Baltimore currently has Hendrickson and Tavius Robinson as the main starters off the edge for the Ravens. They also have 2025 second-round pick Mike Green and 2026 second-round pick Zion Young right behind them.

The Ravens look deep at the edge rusher position, but it will all depend on the development of Green and Young. It will be good for the Ravens to have them break out in 2026, but Bosa provides great insurance.

Bosa won’t need to be a starter, as the Ravens could have him more as a third-down pass rusher. Buffalo used him in that role last year and played the part well.

There might be other big positional needs for the Ravens, but Bosa would be a great addition to the defense. Could that be the signing that gets this team over the hump and into the postseason?