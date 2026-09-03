Ravens Receive Encouraging Zay Flowers Injury Update 2 Weeks After Setback

The Ravens will start their regular season in less than two weeks when they take on the Indianapolis Colts. However, there is a chance that wide receiver Zay Flowers may not be on the field for the matchup.

Flowers has been out with an undisclosed injury since Aug. 20, when it happened at joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings. But according to ESPN’s Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, Flowers is practicing on Thursday.

The Ravens Signed Flowers to a Four-Year Extension in August

Flowers is entering his fourth NFL season and is coming off two consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. The 25-year-old receiver has become the top option for quarterback Lamar Jackson ever since the Ravens drafted him in 2023. Getting him back on the field is important for the offense to get rolling early.

“You know what his value is to this team. We love Zay,” Jackson said in June, via Ricardo Sandoval. “We need Zay,” Jackson said. “He’s one of the best receivers in the league and he’s shown that since he stepped [onto] an NFL field. … His value is out of this world.”

Flowers secured a four-year, $140 million contract extension on Aug. 4. It’s great that he was able to finalize the extension before the season began, as there was a possibility he could have sat out games if he wasn’t close to 100%. This way, he avoided the risk of further injury without having a new deal in place.

“Zay is the type of player we always seek to retain,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement after signing Flowers to an extension, via the team’s website. “Tough, competitive, durable, a premier talent and a foundational football player. He’s earned this extension, and we are thrilled for Zay and his family. Also, thanks to Nick, Joel and Geoff for their determination in getting this deal done. This is a great day for Zay, the Ravens, and our fans!”