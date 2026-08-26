Ravens Received Stark Warning Entering ‘Desperate’ 2026 Season

While there is plenty to be excited about with the 2026 Baltimore Ravens, there are also some reasons to be concerned.

The Ravens fan base hopes new head coach Jesse Minter can bring change to the team. Minter is being tasked with fixing the defense and giving Lamar Jackson what he needs to make the offense successful.

Optimism is the first feeling fans have entering the season, but that may not be the case in 2026. In fact, entering the year, everyone’s concerns and anxiety are going to be magnified depending on how things go.

Baltimore Ravens Enter 2026 Season With Plenty to Be Nervous About

Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon shared his panic meter on each fan base’s anxiety entering the 2026 season. Gagnon rated the Ravens a 10 out of 10, with the future as a major concern.

“A talented team that has consistently fallen short is entering desperate times. Throw in that Lamar Jackson’s future remains cloudy from a contractual standpoint, and this is as panicked as it gets.”

During the offseason, the Ravens and Jackson tried to work out a contract extension to restructure his deal. Baltimore wanted to save money up front so they could make the moves they needed. When that didn’t happen, the Ravens restructured Jackson’s contract without a new deal.

By the end of his tenure, the John Harbaugh era left a lot to be desired. The Ravens finished the 2025 season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs in the final week of the year. Minter faces the pressure of having to get the job done right away, as the Ravens are in “win now” mode.

Ravens Fans Are Hoping For Success Right Away From Minter

There is reason to be hopeful about this Ravens team. They added some key pieces in the offseason, like Trey Hendrickson, John Simpson, Olaivavega Ioane, Zion Young, and Ja’Kobi Lane.

Their young talent from the 2026 NFL Draft already looks like they will be instant contributors. Ioane will be a Day 1 starter, and Lane has a chance to give Jackson the lengthy receiver he’s been needing.

That said, the Ravens’ uncertain future is scary to think about. Many still think Jackson will be traded next offseason. Without a proper contract extension for him, the Ravens might not get lucky the second time around if he requests a trade again.

It’s better to stay optimistic in 2026 because this team has the potential. Whether they can put it all together is one question that won’t be answered until the season begins. The pressure is on Minter to give Ravens fans a reason to cheer.