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Ravens Release Training Camp Darling & Former Draft Pick

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Chris Moore
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: Chris Moore #17 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter during a preseason game against Car'lin Vigers #37 of the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are starting to make their first round of cuts just about 24 hours before they have to finalize the 53-man roster.

One of the first players off the list is a former draft pick who returned to the team in the second round. The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec reported the team is cutting wide receiver Chris Moore.

“Ravens have released WR Chris Moore, per source. Moore had a nice game last night and is a strong practice squad candidate if he’s interested in staying.”

Baltimore Ravens Are Moving on From Chris Moore

Chris Moore
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 13: Chris Moore #19 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 13, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Moore was selected as a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played five seasons there before moving on to other teams. Moore also played for the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and Washington Commanders.

In Moore’s 10 years in the league, he caught 149 passes for 1,917 yards and 9 touchdowns. His best season was in 2022 with the Texans, where he had 48 receptions for 548 yards and 2 touchdowns.

During the Ravens’ 41-3 win over the Commanders on Friday night, Moore caught a touchdown pass early in the first quarter. It was ruled an incomplete pass until Ravens head coach Jesse Minter challenged it, and the call was overturned on the field to a touchdown.

Overall for the preseason, Moore caught 4 passes for 66 yards and 1 touchdown. His best preseason game was against the Commanders.

Could Chris Moore Return to Ravens on Practice Squad?

Chris Moore
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 27: Wide receiver Chris Moore #19 of the Washington Commanders jogs off the field at halftime during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Moore initially seemed like a candidate for release from the Ravens. Despite a strong preseason and training camp, he was on the fence about making the 53-man roster based on the other competition.

The Ravens have gotten some great performances from other guys in the wide receiver room. LaJohntay Wester’s emergence as a receiver really changed the tune of the group, locking himself in for a spot on the roster.

Baltimore should have every intention of bringing back Moore to the practice squad as an extra body at receiver. He made a great catch in the Washington game that really helped his chances to make the team.

There are going to be more moves made in the next 24-48 hours, but Moore was a tough one for the Ravens. Baltimore just hopes he can get through the waiver wire over the next 24 hours. If he clears it, the Ravens will most likely snatch him up for the practice squad to be on.

That would be a dream scenario: having a veteran stick around on the practice squad. Moore can still help this team in other ways, so the Ravens fan base will have to wait and see what happens.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Release Training Camp Darling & Former Draft Pick

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