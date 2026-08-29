Ravens Release Training Camp Darling & Former Draft Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are starting to make their first round of cuts just about 24 hours before they have to finalize the 53-man roster.

One of the first players off the list is a former draft pick who returned to the team in the second round. The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec reported the team is cutting wide receiver Chris Moore.

“Ravens have released WR Chris Moore, per source. Moore had a nice game last night and is a strong practice squad candidate if he’s interested in staying.”

Baltimore Ravens Are Moving on From Chris Moore

Moore was selected as a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played five seasons there before moving on to other teams. Moore also played for the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and Washington Commanders.

In Moore’s 10 years in the league, he caught 149 passes for 1,917 yards and 9 touchdowns. His best season was in 2022 with the Texans, where he had 48 receptions for 548 yards and 2 touchdowns.

During the Ravens’ 41-3 win over the Commanders on Friday night, Moore caught a touchdown pass early in the first quarter. It was ruled an incomplete pass until Ravens head coach Jesse Minter challenged it, and the call was overturned on the field to a touchdown.

Overall for the preseason, Moore caught 4 passes for 66 yards and 1 touchdown. His best preseason game was against the Commanders.

Could Chris Moore Return to Ravens on Practice Squad?

Moore initially seemed like a candidate for release from the Ravens. Despite a strong preseason and training camp, he was on the fence about making the 53-man roster based on the other competition.

The Ravens have gotten some great performances from other guys in the wide receiver room. LaJohntay Wester’s emergence as a receiver really changed the tune of the group, locking himself in for a spot on the roster.

Baltimore should have every intention of bringing back Moore to the practice squad as an extra body at receiver. He made a great catch in the Washington game that really helped his chances to make the team.

There are going to be more moves made in the next 24-48 hours, but Moore was a tough one for the Ravens. Baltimore just hopes he can get through the waiver wire over the next 24 hours. If he clears it, the Ravens will most likely snatch him up for the practice squad to be on.

That would be a dream scenario: having a veteran stick around on the practice squad. Moore can still help this team in other ways, so the Ravens fan base will have to wait and see what happens.