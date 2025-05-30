Ravens ‘Relentless’ UDFA Named a ‘Rookie to Watch’ in 2025

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most talented rosters in the league entering the 2025 NFL season, but that doesn’t mean hidden gems can’t emerge from the most recent crop of undrafted free agents (UDFA).

Well, one NFL analyst believes a Ravens UDFA is a ‘rookie to watch’ throughout the next few months leading up to the season.

Kaimon Rucker Named a Rookie to Watch Entering 2025 NFL Season

The Ravens may have selected the polarizing EDGE prospect from Marshall, Mike Green, in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft in an attempt improve the pass-rushing talent for this Baltimore defense, but Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes Ravens’ undrafted free agent EDGE Kaimon Rucker from North Carolina is a ‘rookie to watch’ entering the 2025 NFL season.

Trapasso wrote, “Kaimon Rucker is a throwback, stand-up rusher on the outside with a 6-foot-1, 254-pound frame. There are length deficiencies to his game, yet he plays with unsurprising leverage given his frame and will stun offensive tackles with his speed-to-power conversion at times. In his final two seasons at North Carolina, the relentless outside rusher generated 91 pressures on 604 pass-rush snaps.”

Trapasso touched on some of Rucker’s production as a member of the Tar Heels, but a closer look may be worth the time.

Rucker produced 22 sacks over his 58 games at North Carolina, which is solid production but wasn’t elite by any stretch. His sack production dropped from 8.5 in 2023 to 6.0 in 2024, but Rucker did appear in five fewer games last year than his 2023 campaign.

Rucker did manage to register a total of exactly 100 total tackles at Chapel Hill with 39 of those being for a loss, which is the type of explosive playmaking ability the Ravens are hoping to add on the edge.

Trapasso added, “Baltimore’s defense was fantastic a season ago, but its pass rush was lackluster. If Rucker proves to be an annoyance for the opposition this summer, he could sneak his way onto the 53-man roster or be first in line for a practice-squad elevation during the season. He plays with a lot of fire.”

Does Kaimon Rucker Have a Real Shot at a Roster Spot in 2025?

A big factor working against Kaimon Rucker landing a roster spot entering the 2025 NFL season is the fact both Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh are coming off of career years, which rightfully make them the projected starters.

Past the veterans, the aforementioned Mike Green is also expected to factor into the edge rotation in his rookie year. The Marshall product was widely regarded as a first-round talent the Ravens landed at a bargain due to some off-field concerns entering the NFL Draft.

Yet, once we get past those three names… There is a possibility that a strong training camp and preseason from Rucker could put him in the conversation for a roster spot this season.

Names like Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo, and Adisa Isaac are all names who stand in his way at this time.

Rucker has a unique prospect with physical limitations in his profile, but possesses a valuable skillset for a defense that is accustomed to playing with a lead and could use pass-rushing specialists.

Rucker’s task won’t be easy, but he is a player worth keeping an eye on entering the NFL preseason.