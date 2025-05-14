Ravens Reward Veteran Pro Bowler with Historic Contract Extension

The Baltimore Ravens pictured Derrick Henry would be a nice upgrade from Gus Edwards at running back entering the 2024 NFL season. Yet, the veteran RB managed to exceed those expectations by leading the league in rushing touchdowns in his first season in the Queen City.

Well, the Ravens decided to reward Henry’s exceptional production last year with a historic contract extension for a running back past the age of 30.

Reports Suggest Derrick Henry Has Agreed to a Lucrative Two-Year Contract Extension

After a lackluster 2023 season by Derrick Henry’s lofty standards, his first year in Baltimore was nothing short of exceptional with 1,921 rushing yards and a league-best 16 scores on the ground.

Despite entering the 2025 NFL season at the age of 31, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on X that Henry and the Ravens have agreed to a two-year contract extension that includes $25 Million guaranteed.

Rapoport’s post reads, “Sources: The Baltimore #Ravens and Derrick Henry have agreed to a 2-year contract extension that averages $15M per year – the most ever for a RB over 30 years old. The deal negotiated by Todd France includes $25M fully guaranteed.”

Baltimore rewarding a veteran running back past the age of 30 was greatly appreciated by the man they call King Henry, who took to X to thank the organization.

Henry posted, “@Ravens I’m appreciative & grateful for everyone apart of this great organization & a BIG S/O to all my teammates to be able to make this possible. Thank you Flock Nation for always supporting . Working as hard I can to be able to contribute to us holding up that trophy when it’s all said & done . Love, 22.”

Can Derrick Henry Continue to Defy Father Time?

To put in perspective how special Henry was last year, his 5.9 yards per carry was the best mark of his illustrious career and one of the best marks in the league. This accomplishment for a running back who is on the wrong side of 30 is uncharted territory.

The Ravens have always been an elite rushing team since Lamar Jackson took over as the full-time starter back in 2019, but Henry’s exceptional 2024 campaign helped Baltimore lead the league in rushing with 192.8 yards per game on the ground.

Sure, NFL fans who have watched Henry closely over his time with the Tennessee Titans thought he could potentially have something left in the tank with a leading ball carrier role in one of the most productive offenses in the league, but most didn’t expect Henry to produce one of the best years of his potentially Hall of Fame career at this age.

Despite the Ravens explosive offensive production in 2024, they still finished well shy of their goal of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in the Lamar Jackson era with a loss in the Divisional Round to the Buffalo Bills.

Henry enters the 2025 NFL season trailing Emmitt Smith by 6,932 yards on the all-time rushing list. If Henry played for the next four years, he would need to average 1,734 rushing yards per season to pass Smith to become the league’s all-time leading rusher.

Henry likely has his sights set on winning the first Super Bowl title of his career, but if Henry continues to defy Father Time in the coming years — he could have a shot at dethroning Emmitt for the top spot.