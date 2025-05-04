Ravens Take a Swing on Injury-Prone Tackle With Super Bowl Pedigree

The Ravens added veteran depth to their offensive line on Saturday, signing former Rams tackle Joseph Noteboom. It’s a calculated swing at experience, versatility, and potential upside — but it doesn’t come without risk.

“Noteboom, 29, was a third-round draft pick of the Rams in 2018 and appeared in 71 games (35 starts) with Los Angeles,” The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker reports. “The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman has also been injury prone.” That’s a bit of an understatement.

Injuries have plagued Noteboom throughout his NFL tenure. After being named the Rams’ starting left guard in 2019, he tore his ACL and MCL just six games in. A calf issue limited him the following season. In 2021, he managed a full campaign and earned a Super Bowl ring, contributing during the Rams’ title run. But the next year, with Andrew Whitworth retired and Noteboom penciled in at left tackle, he tore his Achilles in Week 6.

The injury bug wasn’t done. Although he returned for 14 games in 2023, he lasted just four games last season after an ankle injury derailed him again.

Despite the medical red flags, Noteboom brings proven versatility. He’s played significant snaps at all four non-center positions — 1,234 at left tackle, 494 at left guard, 444 at right tackle, and 180 at right guard. That kind of plug-and-play capability matters in Baltimore, especially after losing key depth pieces.

A Necessary Move for a Thinner Ravens Unit

Patrick Mekari, the Swiss Army knife of the Ravens’ offensive line, signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jaguars. Josh Jones, another reserve tackle, joined the Seahawks on a one-year pact. With two reliable backups gone, the Ravens turned to the draft — selecting tackle Emery Jones Jr. in the third round, Carson Vinson in the fifth, and guard Garrett Dellinger in the seventh — and now add Noteboom as veteran insurance.

Pass protection could be an issue. After allowing just one sack in 2021, Noteboom has given up 11 since 2022, per Pro Football Focus. The Ravens, however, seem to value his flexibility more than his blemishes.

As Wacker sums up, “His addition fills a need as well.”