Ravens’ Super Bowl Champion’s Son Signs With Baltimore Day After Beating Colts

The Baltimore Ravens started their season hot, beating the Indianapolis Colts 41-23 on Sunday. However, the team made a few moves on Monday ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Ravens Sign Lardarius Webb Jr. and Part With Dominic DeLuca

Baltimore signed defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. to the practice squad and released linebacker Dominic DeLuca from the practice squad.

The Ravens signed DeLuca as an undrafted free agent this offseason after he spent five seasons at Penn State. He appeared in 57 games for the Nittany Lions, recording 164 career tackles, 17.5 sacks and 4.5 sacks.

DeLuca appeared in all three of the Ravens’ preseason games, recording 15 total tackles. Baltimore released him in late August as part of final roster cuts but signed him back to its practice squad.

The Ravens signed Webb as an undrafted free agent this offseason after playing at Oklahoma State, South Alabama and Wake Forest.

Webb played in 29 college games, recording 76 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions. He appeared in all three preseason games, recording two total tackles and one forced fumble.

The Ravens released Webb in late August, then signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 3 before releasing him on Sept. 12.

Webb’s name might sound familiar to Ravens fans because his dad, Lardarius Webb, played nine seasons for Baltimore from 2009 to 2017. He appeared in 127 games and helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jesse Minter Picked up His First Win as an NFL Head Coach

When the Ravens defeated the Colts on Sunday, it marked Minter’s first NFL head coaching win. The Ravens hired him back in January after he was with the Los Angeles Chargers and had previously worked under head coach Jim Harbaugh for the last two seasons.

Minter was proud of how the Ravens came out and won.

“I appreciate you guys being here,” Minter said postgame, via the team website. “I am really proud of our football team. You know, it’s the [season] opener. You put a lot of time into it. You realize the amount of work, that goes into these things, all the way back to January hiring a coaching staff [and] the team coming back in April. The opener obviously sort of feels like that first real opportunity to be the type of team we want to be. We have a lot of things we can clean up and get better at. I give the [Indianapolis] Colts a lot of credit. That’s a good football team. But, I thought in the second half, we really put our foot down and did what we needed to do to get a win.”

It’s always good for a head coach to get their first win under their belt, and now he will be looking for his second one on Sunday when the Ravens host the Saints, who lost to the Detroit Lions 32-31 in overtime in Week 1.