Ravens Training Camp is Showing Jesse Minter Working His Magic

The Baltimore Ravens‘ defense was dangerous for years, but last season showed some massive weaknesses. New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is making sure that doesn’t happen again.

Minter was brought in specifically to fix the defense and get them performing better. The hope is to match what Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, and Terrell Suggs did back in the day. While serving as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers over the last two seasons, that unit was ranked in the top 11 in the NFL in total defense and scoring each season.

Now with Minter bringing his brilliant defensive mind to Baltimore, things are bound to change for the better. Training camp is a clear sign that this isn’t the same 2025 Ravens defense.

Jesse Minter Has Restored Ravens’ Defensive Roar at Training Camp

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared his observations from Baltimore’s practice on Wednesday. Zrebiec said a couple of key defensive plays show who has been winning the battle at training camp between the offense and defense.

“Undrafted safety Silas Walters picked off an overthrown ball by Joe Fagnano. Humphrey, who has strung together a couple of solid practices, also intercepted Jackson on a ball intended for Mark Andrews in the end zone. Overall, it was another day where Baltimore’s defense dominated the offense.”

While there weren’t many crazy moves made by Minter and the Ravens, this defense is showing great progress with new faces on the team. Guys like Trey Hendrickson, Calais Campbell, Jaylinn Hawkins, and rookie Zion Young are bringing a different edge to the unit.

It helps that they are starting to get key guys back from injury. Travis Jones, John Jenkins, and Nnamdi Madubuike have all since been activated from the PUP and are practicing.

Ravens’ Defense Looks Ready for Dominant 2026 Season Under Jesse Minter

Last season, the Ravens were ranked 24th in total defense (354.5 yards per game) and 31st in pass defense (247.9 yards per game). They also had only 30 sacks, with two teams having fewer.

Minter had no choice but to review this defense and see what he could do with it. The scheme is changing, and the type of players is different from the 2025 unit.

Sure, many of the same players have returned, including Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, and more. The mindset, though, is what Minter was looking for with his unit.

This Ravens team is poised to have a much better defense in 2026. The speed and physicality that Minter wants in his defense are being shown every day at training camp.

While the focus is on Lamar Jackson bouncing back from last year, if this defense is better, the Ravens will thrive. If they stumble, then 2025 will be bound to repeat itself.