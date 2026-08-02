Ravens’ Tyler Loop Took First Step in Redemption Arc at Camp

One kick last season crushed the Baltimore Ravens‘ postseason hopes and dreams.

A rookie, Tyler Loop, missed a 44-yard field goal in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, costing the Ravens the game. The Ravens finished the season 8-9, missed the postseason, with too much of the blame being put on Loop.

Entering 2026, that is a different story for him, though, as he grew and learned from that moment. Now it’s all about how he can bounce back and prove that he can be the perfect Justin Tucker replacement at kicker.

Tyler Loop Showed Grit in Day 4 of Ravens Training Camp

To close out their fourth practice of training camp, the Ravens recreated that moment from the Steelers game for Loop. 50 push-ups were on the line, and Loop nailed a 43-yard field goal to help his team avoid an extra workout in front of over 21,000 fans at the practice.

After the celebration for him led by franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, head coach Jesse Minter shared his thoughts on the situation. Minter wanted to help his second-year kicker have that moment for him.

“There’s people here and there is something on the line,” Ravens coach Jesse Minter said via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “It’s hard to create those types of environment.”

Jackson also was asked about Loop and that missed kick from last year. The Ravens signal-caller is ready to move on from it and prove he still believes in Loop.

“He was a rookie. Things happen,” Jackson said. “I know he has a lot of motivation in himself. We have all the trust and belief in him, as well.”

Baltimore’s 2025 sixth-round pick had an impressive first year in the NFL. Loop converted 30-of-34 field goals and nailed 95.7% of his extra points. His longest field goal of the season was from 52 yards out. He was tied for seventh in the NFL in points with 134.

Tyler Loop Looks Poised to Erase 2025 Nightmare With Redemption Story

Loop deserves a ton of credit for the way he fought back from the miss and has performed well. If it hadn’t been for that one missed field goal, he would be considered one of the top kickers in the league.

He was accurate with his kicks and got better as the season went on. While he hasn’t been tested with his long field goals, he’s at least mostly reliable.

Practice is one kind of environment, so it’s just the first step for him. Ravens fans won’t know until Loop steps on the field whether he can handle the pressure again.

Day 4 of training camp was at least encouraging to see for the fan base. Loop is on his way to a great sophomore year in the NFL.