Ravens Urged to ‘Dial Up the War Room’ on Versatile Edge, ‘Elite’ WR

With Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft in the books and Shedeur Sanders still on the board, the Baltimore Ravens are sitting on the verge of a massive opportunity. While names like Will Johnson and Mike Green slipped just out of reach, Baltimore’s front office could strike gold by moving up in Round 2. Zach Canter of A to Z Sports spotlights three high-upside players the Ravens could realistically target with a trade-up—none of whom would be shocking picks for the team’s win-now roster.
One name that’s been heavily linked to the Ravens throughout the pre-draft cycle? Donovan Ezeiruaku. The Boston College edge rusher was “the most mocked player to the Ravens at No. 27 outside of S Malaki Starks,” Canter notes. Despite falling into Round 2, Ezeiruaku’s upside remains huge: 14 sacks in his final college season and a polished set of pass-rushing moves. Though he’ll need refinement as a run defender, his ability to disrupt quarterbacks immediately makes him a prime value pick in the early-to-mid 30s.
Another disruptive edge threat with Day 1 potential is Nic Scourton. The former Purdue standout bounced between roles at Texas A&M and Purdue but found his groove playing lighter, which unlocked a lethal blend of power and finesse. “Scourton would be an instant quarterback-getter at the NFL level,” writes Canter, calling him a polished finisher with scheme versatility.
Then there’s the wildcard: Luther Burden III. The Missouri wideout isn’t filling a need, but Canter makes the case anyway: “Burden might have one of the highest ceilings in this class.” Despite lackluster quarterback play dragging down his 2024 numbers, Burden offers elite traits across the board—from route-running to yards after catch—and the kind of ball-winning toughness Baltimore has long craved.
If the Ravens want to get aggressive on Day 2, these are three names worth dialing up the war room for.
