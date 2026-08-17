Ravens Urged to Find Tyler Linderbaum Replacement in 2027 Draft

The Baltimore Ravens may be months away from trying to figure out what to do in the 2027 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t plan ahead.

One criticism of the 2026 draft was that the Ravens did not address the center position as they should have. This was on the heels of losing three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum after landing a record-breaking contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ethan Pocic appears to be the short-term solution for the Ravens at center in 2026. Next offseason, though, Baltimore might have to do something about it.

Baltimore Ravens Might Have to Draft Center in 2027 NFL Draft

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski shared the site’s first 2027 mock draft since the preseason started. Sobleski has the Ravens picking 28th overall and taking Iowa center Kade Pieper.

“The Baltimore Ravens may go from one Iowa center to another. Tyler Linderbaum left in free agency and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Ravens weren’t aggressive in replacing the three-time Pro Bowl pivot. Instead, Ethan Pocic is expected to start this fall after signing a one-year deal in late July. A more permanent solution is eventually needed. The Ravens know exactly where to check.”

Pro Football Focus had Pieper ranked as the number one interior offensive lineman entering the 2027 college football season. He had the fifth-best overall grade among interior linemen in the nation last year.

Ravens Must Address Center Next Offseason

Pocic is an effective starter in the NFL after having a solid outing with the Cleveland Browns recently. It will be interesting to see whether he can recover from his injury and play at the same level as before.

Regardless, the Ravens need to hit another home run in the draft on the offensive line. Baltimore has had a pretty good track record in recent years, including Linderbaum.

Pieper has received universal acclaim for what he has done over the last year with the Hawkeyes. He appears to be entering the season as one of the best.

Pieper’s biggest strength is that he is in a run-heavy Iowa offense, which is good for the Ravens. With Derrick Henry as the main focal point of the offense, the Ravens need more linemen who can handle the run-blocking up front.

Baltimore still has the 2026 season to get things figured out on offense before they roll into the offseason. The hope is that Pocic might be good enough to land a long-term deal. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Ravens look at the draft to get their center of the future secured for the 2027 season and beyond