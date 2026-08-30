Ravens Waive Quiet 2026 Day 3 Draft Pick: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are not going to be bringing back all their draft picks after all.

It appears for the moment that one of the draft picks from the 2026 draft class is no longer going to be on the active roster. CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported that the Ravens are waiving defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny.

“The #Ravens are waiving rookie defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny, sources tell @CBSSports. Benny, a 2025 All-Big Ten selection at Michigan, was a seventh-round draft pick of Baltimore in April. Sounds like the Ravens want Benny back on their practice squad if he clears waivers.”

Benny was the Ravens’ seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. During the preseason, Benny racked up 4 tackles and 1 sack.

Baltimore Ravens Waive Defensive Tackle Rayshaun Benny

Getty ANN ARBOR, MI – APRIL 01: Rayshaun Benny #26 of the Maize Team greets fans following the Michigan Spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 1, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Benny won a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines in 2023. He was also named a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

Baltimore had 11 draft picks, including two that were in the seventh round, with Benny as one of them. He was one of just three defensive players selected in the draft by the Ravens.

Benny had a nice training camp and preseason with the Ravens. He was not able to beat out the rest of the competition at defensive tackle, though.

Ravens Moving on From Rayshaun Benny & Shift the Focus on Their Defense

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 28: Head coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens watches the teams warm up before the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

This is the second Ravens draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to miss the team. Despite Benny not making the cut, the team is considering bringing him back to the practice squad. That would give him a year to develop and learn before potentially becoming part of their future plans.

He showed in Michigan that he can be a great run stopper while flashing as a pass rusher. Giving him time to develop will only make him better entering the 2027 season.

For now, the Ravens still have a few tough roster decisions to make. They need to get the roster to 53 players by 6:00 pm EST on Sunday.

As for the players they have cut, they have to wait 24 hours before clearing waivers. Benny could still be claimed by another team. The Ravens are hoping to avoid that and bring him back to the practice squad.

One reason Benny might want to return to the Ravens is head coach Jesse Minter. Having a defensive-minded coach like him running the show will help Benny develop in the future.

The Ravens will have to wait and see what happens with Benny as he goes through waivers. If he does, expect him to be in the purple uniform soon enough and help the roster out by being on the practice squad.