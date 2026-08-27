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Ravens Could Face Wildest Lamar Jackson Scenario in 2027

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The Baltimore Ravens are developing a "package player" to help franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Much offseason speculation focused on the Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

After failing to agree on a contract extension, the Ravens restructured Jackson’s contract to save money for 2026. This was seen as an alarming decision, as it could affect his future with the team.

The rumor mill has been running wild with the possibility that Jackson might ask for a trade. What’s even crazier is that if Jackson indeed does ask for a trade, it might be to a team that could change their coach to entice the two-time MVP to pick them.

Baltimore Ravens Might Trade Lamar Jackson to an AFC East Team With Potentially an AFC North Connection

Baltimore Ravens

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

NFL insider Jason La Canfora shared insights into an interesting situation that could unfold next year. La Canfora believes the New York Jets are waiting to potentially hire former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to the same role in 2027. That could trigger a chain reaction that lands Jackson as the Jets’ new starting quarterback.

“A potential Tomlin hire could immediately trigger secondary moves across the league, with conversations pointing toward a pursuit of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson enters a high-stakes stretch with his long-term future in Baltimore unresolved amidst ongoing contract negotiations. Representing himself, Jackson’s current deal carries an $84.5 million cap hit for 2027, alongside standard no-trade and no-tag clauses.

Multiple league executives believe Jackson could explore potential trade avenues following previous extension standoffs.

If Tomlin takes the reins in New York, where the Jets boast premium draft capital—including three first-round selections—there is a belief Jackson would strongly evaluate the destination. The pair share a deep mutual respect built over years of AFC North battles, and New York’s defensive core provides an immediate foundation for a contender.

Combined with Johnson’s history of pursuing marquee names and Tomlin’s preference for veteran quarterbacks, the alignment is clear.”

Jackson has had a storied career with the Ravens since being their first-round pick in 2018. Besides the two MVPs, he’s also been to four Pro Bowls, was selected three times as a First-Team All-Pro, and owns two NFL QB records for rushing yards in a season and a career.

Could Lamar Jackson & Mike Tomlin Team Up in New York?

Lamar Jackson

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The only upside is that the Ravens at least wouldn’t be sending Jackson to an immediate threat in the conference. Plus, three first-round picks would be enticing enough to have a conversation.

Would the Ravens actually consider a trade with Jackson? They would probably prefer not to. The reality is that Jackson could 100% force it, and Baltimore would have to get something out of him leaving.

Teaming up with a former rival would not sit well with the Ravens fan base. The idea of Jackson being traded in general would not be something fans would want to see.

Next offseason could be one for a ton of change for the Ravens. The hope is that it’s more about building around Jackson and not shipping him off to New York to win a Super Bowl with Tomlin.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Could Face Wildest Lamar Jackson Scenario in 2027

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