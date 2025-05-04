Ravens’ Zay Flowers Skips Surgery, Eyes Bigger 2025 After Missing Playoffs

Zay Flowers may have missed his first Pro Bowl nod due to a knee injury, but there’s good news for the Ravens and their rising star: no surgery required.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that Flowers didn’t need an operation to repair the right knee sprain that ended his 2024 season, according to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer. The injury, which occurred in Week 18 against Cleveland, kept Flowers out of both of Baltimore’s playoff games and ultimately sidelined him from what would have been his first career Pro Bowl appearance.

While the missed postseason and Pro Bowl are unfortunate setbacks, Flowers’ long-term outlook appears strong. He’s on track for a full return in time for the 2025 season, when the Ravens hope he’ll continue building on his explosive sophomore campaign.

Ravens Waiting for Star WR to Emerge

The second-year wideout led Baltimore with 1,059 receiving yards and 74 catches, adding four touchdowns over 17 games. His breakout campaign made him the franchise’s first Pro Bowl wide receiver—a milestone he had to celebrate from the sideline, with Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas Jr. taking his place.

What’s your favorite Zay Flowers play from last season?

I’ll go first: pic.twitter.com/eIuVsHoSqK — FlowersMuse (@Flowersmusee) April 22, 2025

The Ravens selected just one pass-catcher in this year’s draft: Colorado’s LaJohntay Wester in the sixth round. While the Ravens boast a solid trio in Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and new addition DeAndre Hopkins, critics argue the group still lacks a true game-breaking threat.

With Flowers rehabbing, Bateman yet to deliver on his first-round promise, and Hopkins entering the twilight of his career, the decision to wait until Day 3 to address receiver depth raised questions about Baltimore’s long-term offensive firepower.

But for now, Ravens fans can breathe easy on Zay. No knife. No rehab timetable. Just a fast-rising star ready to take the next step.