Receiving Some Flowers? Ravens Star Cracks PFF’s Top WR List

The Baltimore Ravens offense throughout has boasted one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the league since Lamar Jackson took over under center on a full-time basis back in 2019. Yet, over the last two seasons, Jackson’s excellent play in Todd Monken’s scheme has helped this Ravens’ passing game reach new heights.

Well, one PFF Analyst believes another reason for this jump in production is Baltimore having one of the best receivers in the NFL on the roster entering the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Zay Flowers Receives His Flowers in PFF’s Ranking of the Top WRs in the NFL Entering the 2025 NFL Season

Despite having two league MVPs to his resume entering the 2024 NFL season, Lamar Jackson topped 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career last season.

One big reason why Jackson posted career best numbers as a passer was the emergence of Zay Flowers as one of the best receivers in the league. Trevor Sikkema of PFF even gave the Boston College product his flowers in his recent article rankings the top 32 WRs in the league entering the 2025 NFL season.

Sikkema wrote, “Flowers turned in his best season to date in 2024, earning an 83.8 receiving grade and finishing with 1,059 receiving yards. Over the past two years, his 863 yards after the catch rank 10th among all NFL receivers.”

Flowers is a three level threat who can beat you vertically with his speed, route you up in the intermediate portion of the field, and give opposing defenses fits as a moveable weapon all over the formation in the manufactured touch game as a YAC threat.

From Weeks 5 through 9 last season, Flowers lead the entire league with 496 receiving yards — which included four 100-yard performances and two scores.

In two consecutive years, Jackson has produced the best two passing seasons of his exceptional career. I don’t think it is a coincidence that those campaigns are the only seasons where he had Flowers to throw the ball to.

Does Zay Flowers Have an All-Pro Ceiling in 2025?

Flowers has been a great addition to this Ravens new look offense during his first two years in the league, but could he be even better in 2025?

On one end, Flowers looks like a safe bet to a highly targeted playmaker in one of the league’s premier offenses — which makes him a good bet to be a Pro Bowl caliber receiver.

Yet, the plethora of options in a run heavy offense like the Ravens could limit his production ceiling. Elite rushing options like Jackson and Derrick Henry tend to eat up a ton of red zone and goal line work, while bigger tight end options like Mark Andrews or Isaiah Likely see plenty of work through the air when the Ravens finding themselves in prime position to score touchdowns.

The signing of DeAndre Hopkins and emergence of former first round pick Rashod Bateman also present some issues for Flowers simply seeing enough volume to enter the best WR in the league conversation.

Ultimately, the Ravens have their eyes set on hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this season — and will need Flowers to continue to be a great receiver in this league to get there.