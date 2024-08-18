‘Reliable Playmaker’ Emerging Next to Ravens’ Roquan Smith

L

etting Patrick Queen join bitter rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 NFL free agency was a gamble the Baltimore Ravens were willing to take because of Trenton Simpson. Fortunately, the second-year inside linebacker is emerging as a “reliable playmaker” this offseason, status Simpson underscored against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the preseason.

Simpson was one of the standouts during Baltimore’s 14-13 win over the Falcons on Saturday, August 17. His performance proved to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley “Simpson is ready to replace Patrick Queen at inside linebacker.”

Hensley detailed how former Clemson standout “Simpson made impact plays all over the field and stopped the Falcons’ first three drives. He recorded a quarterback hit on third down of the opening series, made an open-field tackle of quarterback Taylor Heinicke on third down of the second drive and broke up a pass 10 yards downfield on third down of the third possession.”

Those numbers represent 2023 NFL draft third-round pick Simpson’s progression “from a question mark at the start of the offseason to one of the team’s top performers this summer.”

Now Simpson is positioned to maintain the strength of the Ravens’ front seven alongside their All-Pro signal-caller, per Hensley: “Whether it’s been a preseason game or a training camp practice, Simpson has been fast and aggressive, becoming a reliable playmaker next to middle linebacker Roquan Smith.”

Trenton Simpson Flexing Playmaker Skills

Simpson has always been an intriguing prospect because of his wide, athletic range. The 23-year-old gave an ample demonstration of his skill-set by adjusting in space and making a form-fit tackle on Falcons’ quarterback Taylor Heinicke, highlighted by SCOUTD.

Simpson’s textbook tackling technique can offset the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder’s relative lack of size. So can Simpson’s explosive takeoff speed and aggressive, downhill instincts.

He’s effective on the blitz, but Simpson can also make an impact moving backwards in coverage. As Spencer Schultz of “The Exit 52 Podcast” pointed out, Simpson demonstrated “awesome trail tech” to break up a pass against the Falcons.

Simpson can be a playmaker in every phase of defense, and his versatility is helping him grow in confidence. The 86th player selected a year ago told Carita Parks of Double Take Sports, “I’m learning, I’m getting better and I’m getting more confidence.”

A confident Simpson can help create an even stronger partnership than the one formed last season between Queen and Smith. The latter will be an invaluable mentor to his newer, younger supporting act.

Roquan Smith Still the Leader of Ravens’ Defense

Baltimore’s excellence on defense still hinges on Smith’s presence as on-field general. He’s a natural quarterback at the heart of the unit, but Smith needs support.

Fortunately, the leader of the Ravens’ defense knows all about Simpson’s talent and upside. Smith dubbed Simpson as “probably one of the most athletic people on the team,” per Hensley.

Roquan Smith called Trenton Simpson “one of the most athletic players on the team.” Simpson is replacing Patrick Queen at inside linebacker. pic.twitter.com/p3uizRnamO — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 20, 2024

Smith’s optimism he and Simpson can be “complementary to each other out on the field” is well-founded. Simpson is already making the necessary strides to adequately replace Queen.

His chances of doing so are further boosted by Zach Orr taking over as defensive coordinator. Orr played three seasons as a middle linebacker for the Ravens, so he’ll be another voice of experience for Simpson to learn from.

The mental aptitude and physical talent around him can make Simpson a blue-chip performer in his first year as a starter.