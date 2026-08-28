Ravens Urged to Fix Lamar Jackson Problem Before 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens have issues to resolve before the 2026 season, but one is becoming more alarming than the others.

During the offseason, the Ravens had a chance to extend their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. This would have helped the team out with financial relief in 2026 while giving their franchise face more money.

That did not happen, as the Ravens had to restructure Jackson’s contract without a new deal in place. This has led to the idea that if Baltimore does not give him a new deal soon, bad things could happen next offseason.

Baltimore Ravens Need to Do Something With Lamar Jackson Soon

Ravens On SI’s Jason La Canfora shared three contracts the team needs to address before the 2026 season begins. Jackson was right at the top of his list.

“Jackson was quite coy and sheepish talking about his contract when it’s come up this offseason. He gets to play the role of aw-shucks football player outwardly, and ruthless negotiator behind closed doors and the Ravens need to entice him to secure his future to them, and not the other way around. They have failed miserably at such to this point, pinning themselves in a corner with a max restructure that gives Jackson de-facto free agency in 2027 with an $85M cap charge, and a no-trade clause, and a no-tag clause. As Mark Levin, formerly of the of the NFLPA and actively involved in Jackson’s previous negotiation, told us, “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he asked for a trade again,” and longtime NFL personnel exec and contract negotiator Pat Kirwan, who has a decidedly more management approach to this deals, conceded on “The Daily Flock Show” that Jackson holds all the cards. ‘They painted themselves into a corner,’ Kirwan said, the latest in a line of guests to make the same point. ‘They’re the ones who gave him he no trade and no tag. So they have no leverage. Ultimately they’re going to have to make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league and get that cap number down.’ Easier said than done, and time is 100 percent on Jackson’s side. This needed to be done a year ago. And the Ravens future is murky until or unless it is. And this QB is not going to be negotiating a contract while he’s playing. He’s made it abundantly clear he is “cool” playing this contract out. He’s betting on himself, knowing he can’t really lose.”

Jackson has been a star since the Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has made four Pro Bowls, been selected to three First-Team All-Pros, and is a two-time league MVP.

Should the Ravens Handle the Lamar Jackson Situation ASAP?

Jackson only has two more years on his contract, as the Ravens face a cap hit of over $84 million in 2027. At some point, Baltimore will have to do something about it.

They need to figure out a way to give him a long-term deal and take the pressure off that cap hit through a signing bonus guarantee or something along those lines. Baltimore could face some massive issues if they don’t.

The Ravens could have another trade request from Jackson next offseason. They could face the possibility of him sitting out the 2027 season and, when he becomes a free agent, getting nothing in return.

To avoid all that stress and anxiety, the Ravens need to figure something out with Ravens. Otherwise, it’s going to be a long offseason in 2027.