Ravens’ 310-Pound Lineman Gave Blunt Answer After Crushing Home Loss

The Baltimore Ravens are still processing everything that happened after losing to the New Orleans Saints 24-17 in Week 2.

Everyone has talked about Tyler Shough’s controversial touchdown, which many thought was not the case. Ultimately, though, a Lamar Jackson interception at the end sealed the loss for Baltimore.

Ravens players were in their feelings after the game, not happy about how things went in the home debut. That caused one of their starters to really open up about how he felt, raising an interesting question.

Baltimore Ravens Starter Trying to Remember Key Stat After Loss

After the game, Ravens starting offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten shared some interesting comments about the contest. One thing Rosengarten said really hit home for everyone. Literally.

“I can’t remember the last time we got a win at home.”

That loss to the Saints was the fourth straight one, dating back to last year. Baltimore’s last home win was on November 23, 2025, against the New York Jets, 23-10. The Ravens were 3-6 at home last season.

Ravens Back on the Road Before Trying to Redeem Themselves in Baltimore

The Ravens will be in Brazil, where they will play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. This is technically counting as a home game for Baltimore, but their next real home game is in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Many Ravens players would like to have that Saints game back and wish things could have been different. They had the game in their hands and completely fell apart in the second half.

Baltimore needs to readjust to how they close out games because even in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, they didn’t close the game out right. They allowed some big offensive plays by the Colts before they won.

The Ravens are about to face a very good Cowboys offense that will give them a lot to deal with. It will be all about how Baltimore’s secondary handles the Cowboys’ passing attack.

Jackson also needs to step up and play a much better game for the Ravens. The interception was rough, and he was down two receivers, but he needs to play at an MVP level every time.

Anything short of that would be considered a disappointment for the Ravens, as the team has high expectations entering the 2026 season. They were expected to compete for the Super Bowl. Losing to the Saints has cost the team some of its fans’ confidence. A win over the Cowboys could help change that narrative and put the Ravens back in the Super Bowl conversation.