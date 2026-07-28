Ravens Starter Said What Everyone is Learning About Jesse Minter

New life has been added to the Baltimore Ravens organization since Jesse Minter was hired as the head coach.

Minter brings a youthful energy that the Ravens have not had as a head coach in a long time. He’s also a defensive-minded genius who can help the unit improve from last year.

This season, Minter is facing some big expectations and hopes to get the Ravens back into the postseason in Year 1. His new players are already seeing the kind of difference he is bringing to the team.

Baltimore Ravens Starter Talks Jesse Minter Since Joining the Team

With the Ravens finally packed up and situated at training camp, the media had a chance to talk to some of the players. Veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley was asked about Minter and described his coaching style. Stanley has been encouraged by what he has seen so far.

“I think he just brings a positive mentality and an optimistic outlook on every individual in the building,” Stanley said. “He just pumps belief into the players, and I think that is just his big focus on coming into this team.”

Minter spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. In those two years, he led a unit that was top 11 in points and yards allowed. That includes being first in the NFL in points allowed back in 2024.

Baltimore, on the other hand, has struggled on defense of late. The Ravens were ranked 24th in total defense, allowing 354.5 yards per game. They were also 31st in pass defense, allowing 247.9 yards per game.

Jesse Minter Seems Poised to Change the Baltimore Ravens for the Better

Minter is one of the bright minds in the NFL and has been building for this moment. He is surrounded by a Ravens team that has seen a lot of winning in the past, but not last year.

The 2025 season feels like a wash since the Ravens dealt with so many injuries at key positions. Multiple defensive starters missed time, and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed four total games.

There are some massive shoes Minter will have to fill, as John Harbaugh was the head coach in Baltimore for nearly two decades. Now Minter has to continue that winning tradition and isn’t being given much time to do it.

The Ravens are ready to win now, and that’s on Minter to get the job done. He’s brought in a great group of coaches and players to help with that. Momentum appears to be on the Ravens’ side, and Minter is already playing a big role in making that happen.