Ravens Rookie WR ‘Ready for Takeoff’ After 15-TD Season

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot of problems at wide receiver, where they enter 2026 with exactly 1 player they can count on, with 2-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers — and even he hasn’t been exactly the standard-bearer for reliability.

The Ravens need real, concrete depth at the position, and they’re hoping that’s what they got in the 2026 NFL draft when they selected wide receivers in consecutive rounds with 3rd-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane and 4th-round pick Elijah Sarratt.

While Lane might be the 1 with more upside and natural talent, it’s hard not to see Sarratt as the more reliable and more immediately NFL-ready of the 2, with Ebony Bird’s Connor Burke predicting Sarratt is “ready for takeoff” in 2026.

“Could Sarratt be that guy?” Burke wrote on June 28. “Well, judging by what we’ve seen from him this offseason, he’s showing signs of being a starter. Of course, it’s wayyyy too early to tell if he will reach an All-Pro level. Heck, even just becoming a strong option behind Flowers would make it a home-run pick. With Sarratt’s mentality, though, he could achieve much more than that … And even if a starting role isn’t in the cards for Sarratt in year one, he’s ready to do whatever it takes to contribute to a winning formula. He’s got the talent; he just needs to continue riding the wave and take strides each day. The possibilities of what he could become are very intriguing.”

Elijah Sarratt Predicted to ‘Outplay Draft Value’

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Sarratt, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, at the top of his list of rookie wide receivers who could “outplay their draft value” in 2026.