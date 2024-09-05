Ravens All-Pro Blasted for Answer About Stopping Chiefs’ Offense

H

e thinks he knows how to stop the Kansas City Chiefs, but not everybody shares Roquan Smith’s opinion. The All-Pro middle linebacker wants the Baltimore Ravens to “stop the run,” during the 2024 regular-season opener at GEHA Field on Thursday, September 5. It’s an idea former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz thinks is a questionable strategy sure to backfire.

Smith, the unquestioned leader of Baltimore’s defense, told reporters, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the way to stop the defending Super Bowl champions is based on “first and foremost just eliminating the run, making the guys one-dimensional.”

That answer prompted Schwartz, who played eight season in the pros, to comment that forcing Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes to “throw the ball more is an interesting strategy.”

Schwartz, who suited up for the Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants during an eight-year career, went on to explain why Smith’s plan would actually suit Mahomes and Co.

As Schwartz put it, “For what feels like the 100th time I will explain the best way to stop the Chiefs. For starters you should score more points than them. That’s always the best way. But anyways … It’s forcing the Chiefs to work slowly down the field. You actually want them to run the ball.”

There’s a fair bit of nuance to this argument, with both Smith and Schwartz right about the complications of trying to stop the back-to-back Super Bowl winners.

Roquan Smith’s Plan for the Chiefs Has Merit

Ordinarily, Mahomes and his receivers would be the focal point of any gameplan designed to stop the Chiefs. Yet, the Ravens have painful recent history to remind them about the dangers of not controlling the KC running game.

Smith was on the field for last season’s AFC Championship Game, a contest the Ravens lost 17-10 to the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. An underrated factor in that defeat was Isiah Pacheco rushing for 68 tough yards on 24 bruising carries.

His best carry was this three-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead for good.

Pacheco’s numbers weren’t eye-popping numbers, but he allowed the Chiefs to be balanced and therefore selective about when they attacked through the air. The Chiefs more measured 32-39 run-pass ratio was in sharp contrast to the Ravens’ lopsided 16-37 play calling that left offensive coordinator Todd Monken open to criticism.

A steadier diet of running by the Chiefs also meant a Ravens’ defense that led the league with 60 sacks wasn’t able to unleash the sophisticated package of blitzes that defined its scheme.

It’s why Smith is right the Ravens can’t ignore the run on opening night, but as Schwartz explained, the Chiefs’ tendencies mean this approach must be nuanced.

Ravens Can’t Ignore Chiefs’ Tendencies

Pacheco added the hard-nosed running and balance the Chiefs needed, but this team still wins on the strength of Mahomes’ arm. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is allowed to throw early and often.

That’s why Schwartz believes “Saying ‘stopping the run’ when the Chiefs routinely throw on first down is silly. The Chiefs had the 2nd most pass attempts on 1st down last season. So winning first down would be a better formula.”

The goal of every defense is getting an offense into third and long. Saying “stopping the run” when the Chiefs routinely throw on first down is silly. The Chiefs had the 2nd most pass attempts on 1st down last season. So winning first down would be a better formula https://t.co/1UjRdFqZoN — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 3, 2024

Smith and new Ravens’ defensive coordinator Zach Orr need special plays to disrupt Mahomes and his favorite receivers on early downs. Specifically, methods for keeping nine-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce under wraps.

Kelce burned the Ravens for 11 catches, 116 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs. Safety Kyle Hamilton will need help this time, help Smith’s fellow inside ‘backer, ultra-athletic Trenton Simpson, can provide.

A coverage system based on doubling Kelce and jamming Mahomes’ receivers early in plays will slow down the Chiefs’ fast-paced aerial attack. The onus will then be on Pacheco to be more than a supporting act, but to win the game by himself.