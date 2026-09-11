Ex-Ravens RB Called NFL’s ‘Biggest Sleeper’ for AFC Contender

Lacking a decent backup running back, the Baltimore Ravens could very well end up regretting the decision not to bring back veteran running back Keaton Mitchell.

Even worse? Another team — and possible rival for the AFC crown — could benefit from Baltimore’s decision.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled out Mitchell as the NFL’s “Biggest Sleeper” at his position headed into his 1st season with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he signed a 2-year, $9.25 million contract on March 12.

“New Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel values speed at the skill positions, so it’s no surprise that the team signed Keaton Mitchell, who ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash coming out of East Carolina,” Moton wrote on September 10. “Mitchell tore his ACL at the end of his 2023 rookie campaign and didn’t return to form until last season, when he played a backup role behind workhorse running back Derrick Henry … (starter) Omarion Hampton could cede touches to Mitchell on passing downs. If so, McDaniel can use the speedy running back for big gains in the short passing game.”

RB Keaton Mitchell Praised as ‘Matchup Issue’

Mitchell signed a 2-year, $9.25 million free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on March 12 after the Ravens declined to pick up a free-agent tender that would have paid him $3.25 million in 2026.

The Chargers are certainly happy to have him.

“He’s a matchup issue for every defense,” Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said on Tuesday. “I think he has a lot of pass-game value that he hasn’t been able to really represent in his career, but it’s showing so far in camp.”

Mitchell has been a high-value backup for NFL All-Pro Derrick Henry on the Ravens the last 2 seasons — something he’ll be called upon to do for 2nd-year running back Omarion Hampton on the Chargers.

Keaton Mitchell ‘Shocked’ by Snub From Ravens

Mitchell’s story of winding up with the Chargers in free agency in March after playing his 1st 3 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens was remarkably relatable for a big-time pro athlete.

After the 2025 season, Mitchell returned to his home state of Georgia to train and wait for his agent to tell him the Ravens were picking up his free-agent tender for 2026.

The call never came.

“Shocked, actually,” Mitchell said when asked about his reaction to the snub. “I called my agent and was like ‘What’s the word?’ and he said there was nothing yet. I’m thinking (the Ravens) are going to tender me, so I need to be in Baltimore to extend my lease, so I go up there, and it snowed right away. Which meant I had to shovel my car out of the snow for the 1st time. So I was gonna buy a truck because I’m not (shoveling snow) ever again.

“For some reason, I didn’t extend my lease and just thought I would stay in Baltimore, work out, be patient … then it’s like an hour before the deadline, and I start to realize I might be a free agent then right at the deadline, my agent called and said, ‘They didn’t tender you, you’re gonna be a free agent. So I was like dang …”