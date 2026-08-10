Second Arrest Led Chargers to Release Former Ravens Draft Pick

It came as somewhat of a shock when the Los Angeles Chargers released former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman and 3rd-round pick Ben Cleveland on the eve of training camp.

Cleveland, 6-foot-6 and 357 pounds, isn’t a starter by any means but has proven to be a reliable backup — something NFL teams need as much as anything else.

“Chargers released Ben Cleveland,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on July 27 — 1 day before Ravens veterans were to report for training camp.

It turns out Cleveland’s messy personal life — and a 2nd arrest in the last 18 months — led to his dismissal.

From The New York Post: “On July 16, Cleveland was booked into jail at 10 a.m. before being released shortly before noon that same day, per the records. He was also charged with violating the conditions of his limited driving permit and paid a total of $1,224 in bond. Cleveland, 27, was attempting to stick with the Chargers after being released from the Ravens following a suspension under the league’s substance abuse policy. In February 2025, Cleveland was arrested for DUI after allegedly blowing a BAC of .178.”

Off-Field Issues Followed Cleveland Into 2025 Season

Cleveland was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Baldwin County (Ga.) on February 12.

From NFL.com: “The report stated the arresting officer noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and that Cleveland’s eyes appeared to be glossy. After conducting a field sobriety test and registering a .178 blood alcohol content — more than double the legal limit — on a Breathalyzer, Cleveland was taken to a nearby jail. He was given two citations, one for DUI-alcohol and one for failure to maintain lane, and later released after being bonded out.”

The arrest was the same month as Cleveland filed for divorce from his wife, Kaitlyn Terrell — a matter that wasn’t resolved until March 2026 when Cleveland agreed to pay a $550,000 settlement and both parties agreed to not disparage each other in public or on social media.

According to The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han, Cleveland’s suspension was a direct result of the DUI arrest after he negotiated a plea deal on November 14 that sentenced him to 12 months of probation.

“The NFL has suspended Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland three games without pay after he was arrested in the offseason for driving under the influence,” Han wrote on December 8.

The suspension would have cost Cleveland approximately $207,000 of the $1.173 million salary he was scheduled to make this season.

Interior OL Called Baltimore’s ‘Biggest Weakness’

The Ravens interior offensive line — including Cleveland — was 1 of the NFL’s worst in 2025 as they stumbled to an 8-9 finish, missed the playoffs for the 1st time since 2021 and seemed to put 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson in peril every time he stepped on the field.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the interior offensive line for the Ravens their “Biggest Weakness” headed into 2026 after the Ravens used their 1st-round pick (No. 14 overall) on a plug-and-play starter in Penn State guard Vega Ioane.

“The Ravens lost a cornerstone player when center Tyler Linderbaum bolted for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency,” Knox wrote on July 27. “With center Ethan Pocic, free-agent John Simpson, and rookie first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane now in the fold, Baltimore may have all-new starters along its offensive interior. While the potential for reliable line play is there —especially if Ioane plays up to his draft status immediately — the unit is a massive question mark heading into the preseason.”

The Ravens also dipped into the free-agent market by signing New York Jets guard John Simpson to a 3-year, $30 million contract. Simpson, 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, started every regular-season game for the Ravens in 2023 plus every game for the Jets each of the last 2 seasons — 54 consecutive starts.