Ravens Sent Strong Indirect Message to Tyler Loop After Latest Move

The team heard all the noise from the fan base about Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop, and now they’ve acted on it.

Loop missed field goals in two preseason games, prompting many to call for competition after an inconsistent training camp. The Ravens decided that was the right move, and they made it.

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported that the Ravens signed kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad. Last season, Moody played for the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders, making 19 of 23 field goals.

The #Ravens have signed veteran kicker Jake Moody to their practice squad.Was 19 of 23 on field goals last season for a combination of the 49ers, Commanders and Bears. https://t.co/0ymVhrOOIh— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 31, 2026

Baltimore Ravens Bring in Jake Moody to Compete With Tyler Loop

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Jake Moody #16 of the Washington Commanders kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Loop had a great rookie season overall in 2025, making 30-of-34 field goals. That missed field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 to end the season, though, seems to be haunting him.

Throughout training camp, Loop was inconsistent, with days when he was perfect and days when he had multiple misses. The same thing happened in the preseason, with misses that got fans cheering louder for competition.

Moody brings a lot of experience and has played well with his runs with the Bears and Commanders. Things have been up and down for him as well overall, though, with his career field goal percentage at 78%.

This brings in a competition at kicker over the next two weeks. Loop is no longer safe, and Moody is nipping at the job.

Who Will the Ravens Pick at Kicker for the 2026 Season?

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 07: Tyler Loop #33 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after missing a field goal in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 07, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The reality is that Loop should still be the favorite to win it. When comparing a kicker like Loop, who has an 88% field goal percentage, and Moody, who has a 78% career percentage, Loop should be fine for now.

This feels more like mind games aimed at Moody, to let him know someone is ready to play now. He might need that small nudge to focus and improve his game.

Many worry the pressure might be getting to him and that he can’t forget that miss against Pittsburgh. The Ravens are applying more pressure to see how he reacts.

Baltimore has a chance to see how Loop reacts over the next two weeks and whether he is ready to bounce back. If he crumbles, they at least have Moody there and ready to rock and roll. The hope is that he won’t be needed.

The Ravens are frustrated that they have to use a practice squad spot for a kicker because they don’t trust their starter. They have to hope Loop can outright win the job and move on, but who knows at this point. Moody is there to compete as well, so the battle begins.