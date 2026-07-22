Ravens Urged to Sign 11-Time NFL All-Pro Defender

“It always feels like there’s at least one NFL star who can successfully stiff-arm Father Time until he’s finally ready to call it a career,” Knox wrote. “We’re used to it being quarterbacks, but linebacker Bobby Wagner, who turned 36 last month, has shown no signs of slowing down. The future Hall of Famer just completed his 14th straight season with 100-plus tackles. He started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2025 and finished with 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and two interceptions. At this stage in his career, Wagner would make the most sense for a team seeking both talent and experience on its defense and with enough overall talent to make a strong push for the postseason.”

With 162 tackles in 2025, Wagner became just the third player in NFL history to cross 2,000 career tackles and 15th to cross 1,000 career solo tackles.

Former Commanders linebacker London Fletcher (2,039) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis (2,059) are the other 2 players with 2,000 career tackles.

“Bobby Wagner told reporters he has ‘not thought about anything beyond today’ when asked about his playing future,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on X.

Wagner played this season on a 1-year, $9 million contract. Spotrac projects his value in the open market around a 1-year, $7.7 million deal.

Wagner needs just 60 tackles to break Lewis’ career record — something he could very well do by the midseason point in 2026, although he’s yet to sign a contract with the Commanders and could opt to try and play for a contender in what could be his final NFL season.

Bobby Wagner Named NFL Man of the Year

The final award of the NFL Honors ceremony every year is the one the league regards the highest — the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Named for the late Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton, who won the award in 1977 and saw it named after him when he died in 1999, it honors the NFL player who makes the biggest impact in their community in any given year.

This year, it went to Wagner, who delivered an emotional speech about his family and his late mother, Phenia Mae, who died of a stroke when he was just 19 years old.

Wagner’s Phenia Mae Fund has focused on educating people about the signs of a stroke and providing financial support for families who need it when one of them suffers a stroke and comes home to recover. In recent years, it’s expanded to include helping out HBCUs as well.

“I didn’t think I was going to come tonight,” Wagner said. “I almost didn’t come, to be honest, but I’m glad I did … my mom was the person who had confidence in me when I didn’t have confidence in myself … everything I do is for her. I honor her every chance I get.”