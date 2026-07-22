Ravens Urged to Sign 11-Time NFL All-Pro Defender

The Baltimore Ravens have 1 of the NFL’s elite off-ball linebackers in Roquan Smith. They thought they had another elite off-ball linebacker in Teddye Buchanan after a breakout rookie season in 2025, but those plans got thrown into jeopardy when he tore his ACL late in the season.
If we understand 1 thing about the position they play, it should be that it’s brutal, and that Buchanan’s return, no matter how much smoke the Ravens blow, is no guarantee.
The Ravens would be smart to make a move to solidify the position by signing 1 of the best, with 11-time NFL All-Pro and free agent Bobby Wagner.
Wagner spent the last 2 seasons on a pair of 1-year contracts with the Washington Commanders and topped a list of available NFL free agents from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox on July 19.
“It always feels like there’s at least one NFL star who can successfully stiff-arm Father Time until he’s finally ready to call it a career,” Knox wrote. “We’re used to it being quarterbacks, but linebacker Bobby Wagner, who turned 36 last month, has shown no signs of slowing down. The future Hall of Famer just completed his 14th straight season with 100-plus tackles. He started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2025 and finished with 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and two interceptions. At this stage in his career, Wagner would make the most sense for a team seeking both talent and experience on its defense and with enough overall talent to make a strong push for the postseason.”
Bobby Wagner Headed for Pro Football Hall of Fame
With 162 tackles in 2025, Wagner became just the third player in NFL history to cross 2,000 career tackles and 15th to cross 1,000 career solo tackles.
Former Commanders linebacker London Fletcher (2,039) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis (2,059) are the other 2 players with 2,000 career tackles.
“Bobby Wagner told reporters he has ‘not thought about anything beyond today’ when asked about his playing future,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on X.
Wagner played this season on a 1-year, $9 million contract. Spotrac projects his value in the open market around a 1-year, $7.7 million deal.
Wagner needs just 60 tackles to break Lewis’ career record — something he could very well do by the midseason point in 2026, although he’s yet to sign a contract with the Commanders and could opt to try and play for a contender in what could be his final NFL season.
Bobby Wagner Named NFL Man of the Year
The final award of the NFL Honors ceremony every year is the one the league regards the highest — the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Named for the late Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton, who won the award in 1977 and saw it named after him when he died in 1999, it honors the NFL player who makes the biggest impact in their community in any given year.
This year, it went to Wagner, who delivered an emotional speech about his family and his late mother, Phenia Mae, who died of a stroke when he was just 19 years old.
Wagner’s Phenia Mae Fund has focused on educating people about the signs of a stroke and providing financial support for families who need it when one of them suffers a stroke and comes home to recover. In recent years, it’s expanded to include helping out HBCUs as well.
Ravens Urged to Sign 11-Time NFL All-Pro Defender