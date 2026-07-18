Ravens Urged to ‘Take Another Swing’ With 1,000-Yard Free Agent WR

In a perfect world, the Baltimore Ravens are all set at wide receiver as they prepare to head into training camp.

How many times do things go perfectly, though?

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the Ravens need to make 1 more move this offseason and sign 1,000-yard free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“In recent years, the Ravens have signed Sammy Watkins, DeSean Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and DeAndre Hopkins in the twilight of their respective careers,” Moton wrote on July 18. “Perhaps they take another swing at a veteran wideout ahead of training camp. Coming off a 1,000-plus-yard season, Diggs believes he’s the best No. 2 receiver in the league. He can complement two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers in Baltimore’s offense under first-time play-caller Declan Doyle. With tight end Mark Andrews entering his age-31 campaign, the Ravens need another reliable possession pass-catcher to move the chains. Diggs can fill that role.”

It’s not totally fair to call Doyle a 1st-time play caller — he was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2025, and head coach Ben Johnson probably let him call a few plays. The Ravens also have a 1st-time head coach in Jesse Minter.

Stefon Diggs Teased Possibility of Playing for Ravens

The Ravens got a tantalizing tease during a back-and-forth online between safety Jaylinn Hawkins and free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs played for the New England Patriots in 2025 and was their best offensive player behind quarterback Drake Maye, with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns coming off major knee surgery in 2024.

Diggs did that while dealing with a myriad of off-field issues that led, in part at least, to being released by the Patriots on March 12, just 1 year after signing a 3-year, $63.5 million contract.

“This is not an opinion-based sport, so here are the numbers,” Diggs wrote in May. “I played 52% of the snaps and finished with 85 catches for (1,013) yards coming off an ACL …Where we going?”

Hawkins, who played with Diggs on the Patriots in 2025, was quick to respond.

“Come to Bmore though Cuzzo,” Hawkins wrote, punctuated by a fire emoji.

Diggs was also quick to respond, firing back 2 side-eye emojis. It was enough to get the Ravens fanbase spun into a frenzy.

“I’m not against it, just need the fans to realize if he signs here, Tez, (Ja’Kobi) Lane and (Elijah) Sarratt get less snaps, so they can’t want diggs and still want those guys to get alot of play time,” Ravens fan account Minter Wonderland wrote on X. “Bc zay and bate are still 1&2 regardless how fans feel.”

Diggs: Off-Field Issues Vs. On-Field Production

While most NFL players — including one current Ravens superstar — seem to have a thin grasp on stats or reality, Diggs was remarkably accurate when it comes to his snap count, as Pro Football Reference puts him at just 55 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps.

Diggs was a huge part of the Patriots’ surprise run to the Super Bowl in his lone season there and has 7 seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards in the last 8 years — the lone outlier being in 2024 with the Houston Texans after he tore his ACL in Week 9, when he was already on track for another 1,000-yard season.

The problem with Diggs, as it has been throughout his career, hasn’t been with what he’s done on the field but what’s happened off of it.

It started with a drug scandal in the offseason thanks to a video in which Diggs appeared to be holding a bag of pink cocaine — also known as “Tusi” — during a boat party, and included a high-profile relationship with pop star Cardi B and an arrest for felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

After a trial in Boston in which Diggs was facing 5 years in prison, he was found not guilty on May 5, although the NFL could still come down on him with a multiple-game suspension.