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Ravens Sign 9-Team Journeyman Before Week 10 Chargers Game

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Riley Patterson
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Riley Patterson turned the Giants joint practice into a gender reveal

It’s been an odd week for the Baltimore Ravens after a bad loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

The Ravens did have Jake Moody as a kicker, but the Atlanta Falcons ended up signing him off the practice squad. Baltimore gave Moody a chance to play elsewhere and find a more permanent home for the rest of the season.

That left the Ravens with a big problem since Tyler Loop is on IR and won’t play for another three games. Baltimore acted quickly and found a new kicker.

Baltimore Ravens Sign New Kicker to the Roster

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 04: Riley Patterson #47 celebrates a field goal with teammate Bradley Pinion #48 of the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Dolphins 15-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Ravens did a workout with kicker Riley Patterson. That turned into Baltimore signing him as the new kicker.

“The #Ravens are signing former #Dolphins K Riley Patterson following a workout today, source says. Patterson will kick for Baltimore this Monday against the #Chargers.”

Patterson has played for nine different NFL teams in his career, starting in 2021 with the Detroit Lions. He has converted 86.6% of his career field goals.

This season, he kicked for the Miami Dolphins for five games before they released him. He went 7-for-9 on field goals and 4-for-5 on extra points, with his longest from 41 yards out.

Ravens Hope to Have Their Kicker for the Next Three Games

Riley Patterson
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 09: Jack Fox #3 and Riley Patterson #6 of the Detroit Lions celebrate a successful field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The biggest question is whether the Ravens will keep him on the active roster or the practice squad. Baltimore can’t afford to keep going back and forth on different kickers.

It was a bit of a surprise that the Ravens didn’t try to keep Moody on the team since he hit a 53-yard field goal in the rain against the Jaguars. While it is commendable that the Ravens let him find a long-term home, that leaves some questions.

Baltimore has clear confidence in Loop, but he has not been reliable this season. He has only made 76.5% of his field goals, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

The Ravens need their young second-year kicker to be more accurate. Patterson will have to be better than that over the next three games.

This is a big stretch of games for the Ravens, as they sit at 4-5 and are on a four-game losing streak. The good news is that they play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

They have 11 days to prep for the game since it is on Monday night. That should help the team rest from their Thursday night loss and move forward.

There are other roster changes, with Jacoby Brissett starting at quarterback. The Ravens need to make sure their new additions help them win games.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Sign 9-Team Journeyman Before Week 10 Chargers Game

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