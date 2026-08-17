Ex-Ravens Special Teams Ace Signs With Giants

The New York Giants are adding a key special-teams component coming off a major injury — a move that could provide key depth on a critical unit and a player that new head coach John Harbaugh is very familiar with.

“Giants are signing LB Chandler Martin to one-year deal,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Martin was with Ravens and John Harbaugh last year. Martin is coming off ACL surgery and now cleared.”

Martin played for the Ravens in 2025 but bounced on and off the Philadelphia Eagles roster this offseason until he was released on June 10.

“Martin was an UDFA who played with John Harbaugh in Baltimore last season, but only played in 3 games due to tearing his ACL,” Giants reporter Doug Rush wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Martin signed with the Eagles in the offseason, but was waived before training camp. Martin is now the latest former Ravens player to follow Harbaugh to New Jersey and to the Giants.”

Chandler Martin Key Special Teams Piece for Ravens

While the Ravens looked generally lost in a 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, that defeat was compounded by losing Martin to a torn ACL.

“Ravens linebacker Chandler Martin is expected to go on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a knee injury Thursday night vs Bengals, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on November 28.

Martin, a rookie out of Memphis, made the Ravens roster as an undrafted free agent and had played in 3 regular season games and exclusively on special teams.

Martin, who had 5 tackles in the previous 2 games, was hurt on the opening kickoff against the Bengals.

“(Ravens head coach) Jim Harbaugh said that Nate Wiggins could miss time but not a long term thing,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on X. “Chandler Martin has a significant knee injury. He said that Justice Hill has a disc issue in neck.”

Martin Named UDFA to Watch in Preseason

Pro Football Network’s Brandon Austin put the 5-foot-11, 229-pound Martin on his list of undrafted free agents to watch before the 2025 preseason.

“Chandler Martin is a hard-nosed, old-school inside linebacker with the kind of physicality and motor that fits Baltimore’s defensive DNA,” Austin wrote on June 6. “He plays with a downhill mentality and has a knack for delivering thumping hits in the box. His instincts and effort stand out on tape, making him a reliable tackler who isn’t afraid to mix it up with offensive linemen in close quarters.”

Martin started his college career at East Tennessee State, where he played 3 seasons, before playing his final 2 seasons at Memphis, where he was a 2-time All-AAC pick in 2023 and 2024.

In 2 seasons with the Tigers, Martin was a stats-producing machine with 206 tackles, 10.0 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles in 26 games.