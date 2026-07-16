Ravens Owner Steve Biscotti Reveals Joe Flacco’s Future in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens had a chaotic offseason to say the least, but when they return to action, they will be facing the same expectations they have had for the past few years. With Lamar Jackson remaining under center, the Ravens are expected to compete for a Super Bowl, and anything less than hoisting the Lombardi Trophy would be considered a disappointment.

The competition is going to be stiff, though, particularly in the AFC. Even in their own division, the Ravens could face competition from the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals, who feature their old friend, Joe Flacco, as their backup quarterback. It’s been a while since Flacco suited up for Baltimore, but according to team owner Steve Biscotti, once the veteran passer decides to call it a career, he will be handed a major honor by his former squad.

Joe Flacco Set to Be Inducted into Ravens Ring of Honor

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Flacco got his start in the pros with the Ravens, as they selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. While he was never the past player in the league, Flacco generally kept Baltimore competitive, and he led the team to its most recent Super Bowl championship when it defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

In 2018, Flacco was replaced by Jackson under center, and ever since then, he’s bounced around the league as a backup quarterback. Flacco has spent time with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns (twice), and Indianapolis Colts before he was traded to the Bengals last season. Between his time with Cleveland and Cincy, Flacco appeared in 13 games, throwing for 2,479 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Even though he is 41 years old, Flacco has decided to stick around with Cincinnati for at least one more year, where he will operate as Joe Burrow’s backup. At some point, Flacco is going to call it a career, and when he does, Biscotti revealed in the first episode of the third season of Netflix’s “Quarterback” series that he will induct the Super Bowl XLVII MVP into the team’s Ring of Honor.

“I’m so happy you’re healthy and still pulling this off,” Bisciotti says to Flacco. “I thought I’d have you up in my Ring of Honor about five years ago.”

Ravens Have High Hopes for 2026 Campaign

The Ravens replaced Flacco with Jackson in hopes that he would be able to lead the team to its next Super Bowl championship. And while Jackson has been spectacular under center for Baltimore, he hasn’t been able to get the job done in the postseason. The new campaign offers hope of big things to come for the Ravens, and much of the team’s success will depend on Jackson’s performance under center.

While Flacco is still kicking around with the Bengals, the Ravens are going to hope that they can best his new squad in its quest to return to the top of the proverbial mountain in the NFL. At some point, Flacco will be honored for accomplishments in Baltimore, but for the time being, he’s part of one of its most hated rivals.