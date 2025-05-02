Censored Photos, Explicit Texts at Center of Steve Smith, Ravens’ Band Scandal

Steve Smith Sr. has spent years bulldozing NFL defenders and barking at doubters. But now, the former Panthers All-Pro is facing a very different kind of opponent: a lawsuit filed by an enraged husband who says Smith torched his marriage.

Antonio Martinez, the husband of Baltimore Ravens marching band member Nicole Martinez, is suing Smith under North Carolina’s “alienation of affection” statute — more commonly known as the “homewrecker law.” That little-known legal holdover allows a jilted spouse to go after someone they believe wrecked their relationship. And in this case, Martinez is alleging exactly that: that Smith, during and after a visit to Baltimore for his NFL Network show The NFL’s Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith, began a romantic and sexually explicit relationship with his wife.

The lawsuit, filed in Mecklenburg County, claims that Smith and Nicole Martinez initially met during filming, exchanged contact info, and then kept in touch for several months. It escalated, according to court documents, into a full-blown affair complete with graphic text exchanges and at least one reported hotel meetup while Smith was in town for a Ravens playoff game.

Things exploded publicly in February, when Antonio Martinez posted screenshots of the messages — including a censored nude photo allegedly of Smith — to social media. The posts went viral, dragging Smith into a very real firestorm far removed from his NFL days. According to the lawsuit, Martinez also called Smith directly, at which point Smith “repeatedly apologized,” as reported by CBS Sports’ Steven Taranto.

Legal Fallout Looms Over Former Panther, Ravens’ Reputation

The lawsuit is seeking over $100,000 in damages and includes claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and punitive damages — on top of attorney’s fees. To succeed in court, Martinez will need to prove that real “love and affection” existed in the marriage before the alleged interference and that Smith’s involvement directly led to the breakdown.

Smith has not publicly responded to the allegations, but the court battle could get ugly. Known for his fiery demeanor on the field, Smith now finds himself trying to defend his name in a very different kind of arena — one where charisma and toughness may not be enough.