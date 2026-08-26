Stock Continues to Rise for Undrafted Baltimore Ravens Rookie QB

There is 1 player on the Baltimore Ravens roster making a long-shot case for an NFL future in undrafted free-agent rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper put Fagnano at the top of his “Stock Watch” list of NFL players who have done the most for themselves in training camp and the preseason.

“Fagnano, an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut, completed 22 of 28 passes for 224 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his debut for the Ravens in Week 1 of the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles,” Popper wrote on August 26. “He followed that up in Week 2 by completing 15 of 20 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown without a turnover against the Minnesota Vikings. In a morass of middling quarterback play throughout the preseason, Fagnano has stood out. He appears to have a future in the NFL … the Ravens have Lamar Jackson as their starter and Tyler Huntley as their backup. If Fagnano is cut, he could see some interest on the waiver wire. He is decidedly better than some of the backup options that played over the weekend.”

Ravens Quickly Signed Joe Fagnano After NFL Draft

Fagnano was 1 of 2 undrafted quarterbacks the Ravens signed immediately following the NFL Draft, along with Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia, although the Ravens cut Pavia before training camp even started.

“The Ravens are signing undrafted UConn quarterback Joey Fagnano, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on April 28. “Fagnano threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns last season for the Huskies.”

“Source: Ravens agree to 3-year deal with QB Joe Fagnano from UConn,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Joe Fagnano Played 7 Seasons of College Football

Fagnano played an incredible 7 seasons of college football — 4 at Maine followed by 3 at UConn, where he threw for 3,448 yards, 28 touchdowns and 1 interception in 12 games in 2025. He also rushed for 3 touchdowns.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Fagnano predicted as a priority free agent in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Rare seventh-year senior with the size and production to warrant a deeper dive,” Zierlein wrote. “Fagnano is a ball-distributing pocket passer with an average arm and inconsistent accuracy. He’s highly experienced, showing adequate command of his offense. He gets through his progressions with decent pace and can find his rhythm when working underneath. He’s not a chess master in terms of dissecting and attacking defenses but he has taken care of the football throughout his career. Fagnano is a little older and lacks above-average mobility, accuracy or arm talent to build around, so a practice squad might be his ceiling.”

Fagnano’s lengthy college career left him with the thing NFL teams now value the most in quarterbacks, which is game experience. In 7 seasons, he played in 51 games with a whopping 45 starts — 25 starts at Maine and 20 starts at UConn.