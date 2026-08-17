Ravens’ ‘Hero’ Super Bowl Champion Dies at 56

The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the passing of 1 of their own with the death of Super Bowl champion linebacker O.J. Brigance.

“With profound sadness, we mourn the passing of our beloved O.J. Brigance following his extraordinary and heroic battle with ALS,” the Ravens wrote on their official X account on Monday.

Brigance, 56, played every game for the Ravens in their 1st Super Bowl-winning season in 2000. He also won a Grey Cup in the Canadian Footbal League playing for the Baltimore Stallions in 1995.

“We are devastated by the awful news that we have lost O.J. Brigance,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a prepared statement. “O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.”

NFL World Mourns Passing of O.J. Brigance

Brigance was beloved within the Ravens community and the NFL world.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words,” Ravens Executive VP and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Ozzie Newsome said. “O.J. was one of the most genuine, sincere people I have ever known. From the moment he arrived in Baltimore, you could feel his energy. His amazing smile, welcoming nature and infectious personality made everyone around him feel like family. He was a hero to this city long before his courageous battle with ALS and became an even greater inspiration in the way he faced it with the same fight, faith and grace he brought to the football field.”

“Unbelievably sad news,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “OJ Brigance was a true gentleman and champion who inspired many with how he battled ALS. It’s difficult to put into words how much he will be missed.”

Unusual Path to Making NFL Roster

Brigance took an unusual path to making an NFL roster and winning a Super Bowl.

After going undrafted out of Rice in 1991, Brigance spent 5 years in the CFL, playing for the BC Lions and Stallions.

After catching on with the Miami Dolphins in 1996, Brigance spent his next 4 seasons there before playing for the Ravens in 2000, then finished his career with the St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots before retiring following the 2002 season.

“Rest in peace, O.J. Brigance, an inspiration to the Ravens and so many others during his battle with ALS,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account on Monday.