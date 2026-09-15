Ravens’ ‘Violent’ Defender Earned Praise From Jesse Minter After Week 1 Win

Week 1 is officially in the books for the NFL, and the Baltimore Ravens already look like Super Bowl contenders after their 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens’ defense got a lot of praise for their performance. They created turnovers and put heavy pressure on Colts quarterback Daniel Jones throughout the game.

With a day to review the game tape, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter had a chance to sit down with the media to talk about the game. Minter praised one player for his play on the field.

Jesse Minter Points His Praise to Baltimore Ravens OLB

Minter was asked about outside linebacker Tavius Robinson’s performance. The Ravens head coach had a lot to say about him.

“Violent, physical — [it was a] really well-rounded game for [Tavius Robinson]. He rushed the passer really well. He had a sack. He had four quarterback hits. And part of that is — look, when you get to play on the opposite side of Trey [Hendrickson], that is what happens sometimes. Some of the guys they had last year — you sort of feel sometimes it is the guy away from the guy they are putting attention to, and it is that player’s opportunity to take advantage of it, and he did a great job. In the run game, [he was] very physical. [He did a] great job in the pass game. He is versatile — we moved him around, he rushed a little bit inside and outside for us. And so, [I am] really, really happy with how he played, and he is another one [where] his play style is tone-setting for the team and the defense. Very happy for ‘T-Rob’ [Tavius Robinson].”

Robinson finished the game with 4 quarterback hits, 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack. He was one of the team’s top pass rushers in the game.

Tavius Robinson Played Well in Ravens’ Week 1 Game

Robinson needed a strong start to the season after what happened last year. He missed time due to his foot injury, but is back on the field for the Ravens.

Baltimore will need him this season to help Hendrickson with the pass rush. The Ravens were one of the worst teams in the NFL last year in sacks. Many of those pass-rush problems seem to be resolved so far.

The focus is now shifted to the Ravens’ Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. During their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime, the Saints put up over 30 points. This means the Ravens will need their defense to step up and make some plays, as they did against the Colts.