Projected Ravens Starter Carted Off Following Practice Injury

As was expected, it’s been a struggle for the Baltimore Ravens to replace 3-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum after he left for a record-setting contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

The latest development could make things much, much worse.

“Ravens C Danny Pinter was carted off a short while ago at the joint practice with the Vikings,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Pinter has been vying for the starting spot after Tyler Linderbaum left in free agency.”

“Ravens have brought the cart out for C Danny Pinter,” Vikings reporter Tyler Forness wrote on X.

Pinter, 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds, signed a 1-year, $2.75 million contract with the Ravens on March 26 — around what Linderbaum will make in 1 game with the Raiders.

The entire team — both sides of the ball for the Ravens — gathered around Pinter on the field. The Ravens are in Minnesota for joint practices and a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

“Cart is out for Ravens Center Danny Pinter,” Sleeper Ravens wrote on its official X account.

Ravens Have Primo Backup Plan With Ethan Pocic

The Ravens didn’t have just 1 plan at center to replace Linderbaum — they signed former Cleveland Browns starter Ethan Pocic on July 26.

“Sources: Former Browns center Ethan Pocic, who started 97 games in nine NFL seasons before tearing his Achilles last year, is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Pocic is said to be healthy, and he will have a chance to replace former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Raiders.”

Pocic, 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, signed a reported 1-year, $4.5 million contract with the Ravens, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He’s started 97 games over 9 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Browns.

“The Ravens had somewhat of an open competition at center heading into training camp,” Bleacher Report’s James Palmer wrote on X. “Lamar Jackson is a better presnap player than people give him credit for (a lot of disrespect going around lately actually) but there was no denying the loss of Linderbaum’s intelligence was going to impact protections to some degree especially in a new offense. Now a veteran center enters the mix.”

Danny Pinter Called ‘Biggest Riser’ in Offseason

According to Ravens reporter Cole Jackson, Pinter looks like the player who will replace Linderbaum in the starting lineup, calling him 1 of the roster’s “biggest risers” after a standout offseason.

In 2025, Pinter lost a position battle with the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent the 1st 6 seasons of his career.

‘Until they add someone, it looks like Danny Pinter’s job to lose to me,” Jackson said on The Baltimore Collective on June 18. “Going from losing that positional battle to Tanor Bortolini just over a year ago (with the Colts) to now, he’s the starting center for the Baltimore Ravens.”

Were Pinter to become a reliable starter for the Ravens in 2026, it would represent an incredible savings compared to what they were going to pay Linderbaum.

The guaranteed money in Pinter’s contract — just $1.5 million — is less than what Linderbaum will make in a single game in 2026.