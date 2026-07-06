$24 Million Former Ravens Draft Pick Named NFL’s Best Nonstarter

There is a very specific skill set a certain group of NFL tight ends is getting paid for — specifically — and it doesn’t have anything to do with catching passes.

Former Baltimore Ravens standout Charlie Kolar became 1 of the leaders of that group this offseason when he signed a 3-year, $24 million free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. He did so despite having just 10 receptions for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025.

“Kolar had only 10 catches for 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore last season, but the Chargers didn’t bring him in to be a receiver,” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote on July 6. “Los Angeles handed him a three-year, $24.3 million contract to block, part of the league-wide rise in the value of blocking tight ends. You’ll see a lot of Kolar in 12 and 13 personnel, as the Ravens averaged 5.7 yards per carry with Kolar on the field last season and 4.7 yards per carry without him.”

Ravens Lost 2 Excellent Tight Ends in Offseason

Kolar was 1 of 2 excellent tight ends the Ravens watched walk out the door this offseason. The other was Isaiah Likely, who left for a 3-year, $40 million free-agent contract with the New York Giants and former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Before signing with the Chargers, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound Kolar was called the NFL’s top “sleeper free agent” option by ESPN.

From ESPN: “The Y tight end market is en vogue. Kolar is a top option in that equation this year. He can block and catch.”

Kolar Took Backseat to Andrews & Likely

The abundance of tight end talent on the Ravens the last few years should have hurt Kolar’s value in free agency more than it did.

When Kolar has had his opportunities, he seems to have made the most of them, including career highs in games (17), starts (7), receptions (10), receiving yards (142) and touchdowns (2) in 2025. He also played a career-high 404 snaps on offense — 40 percent of his team’s total offensive plays.

The value doesn’t stop there. Kolar has been just as willing to get his hands dirty on special teams, where he was on the field for 78 percent of Baltimore’s special teams snaps in 2025 and has been over the 60 percent mark each of the last 3 seasons — which included another career-high 293 special teams snaps in 2025.

The Ravens drafted 2 tight ends in 2026, with 6-foot-3, 245-pound Josh Cuevas in the 5th round (No. 173 overall) leading the way.

Cuevas could be the type of player who can play multiple positions in Baltimore’s offense. To that end, he could help fill the gap left by the departure of NFL All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard, who also went to the Giants in free agency.

“Cuevas’ lack of ideal measurables could push some evaluators to slap him with a fullback label, but ‘combo tight end’ fits best,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He attacks blocking assignments with better toughness and technique than most in the class. He squares blocks and strains to sustain whether in-line, from the slot or as a lead blocker. Cuevas pairs burst/route knowledge to compete against man coverage over the first two levels, and is a reliable target in traffic. He’s a well-rounded talent with the demeanor to become a productive pro.”