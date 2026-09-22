Ex-Ravens Standout Undergoes Surgery on Shattered Forearm

The Baltimore Ravens probably still wish they had Charlie Kolar — kind of like his current team is going to feel for the next month or more.

“Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar is undergoing surgery to repair a broken forearm, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on September 22. “He plans to make a full return after short-term IR (four weeks).”

“Chargers are placing two tight ends, David Njoku (fibula) and Charlie Kolar (forearm), on injured reserve,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

The Chargers signed Kolar away from the Ravens on a 3-year, $24 million free-agent contract in March — part of a disastrous free-agent class for the 0-2 Chargers.

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“Chargers free agent class update,” ESPN’s Kris Rihm wrote on his official X account. “C Tyler Biadasz: Season-ending injury; LG Kayode Awosika: Out indefinitely; TE Charlie Kolar: Injured reserve; TE David Njoku: Injured reserve; DT Dalvin Tomlinson: Out indefinitely; FB Alec Ingold: Active; RB Keaton Mitchell: Active; RG Cole Strange: Active.”

Chargers Earned High Praise for Signing Kolar

ESPN called Kolar the NFL’s best non-starter at tight end after he left the Ravens — something he very much proved when he was with Baltimore playing in a rotation with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

“Kolar had only 10 catches for 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore last season, but the Chargers didn’t bring him in to be a receiver,” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote on July 6. “Los Angeles handed him a three-year, $24.3 million contract to block, part of the league-wide rise in the value of blocking tight ends. You’ll see a lot of Kolar in 12 and 13 personnel, as the Ravens averaged 5.7 yards per carry with Kolar on the field last season and 4.7 yards per carry without him.”

Ravens Lost 2 Excellent Tight Ends in Offseason

Kolar was 1 of 2 excellent tight ends the Ravens watched walk out the door this offseason. The other was Isaiah Likely, who left for a 3-year, $40 million free-agent contract with the New York Giants and former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Before signing with the Chargers, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound Kolar was called the NFL’s top “sleeper free agent” option by ESPN.

From ESPN: “The Y tight end market is en vogue. Kolar is a top option in that equation this year. He can block and catch.”