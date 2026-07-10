Ravens’ $39 Million Star Called Out After Hitting ‘Career Low’

The Baltimore Ravens had a problem at tight end most teams would welcome 1 year ago. There was too much talent and not enough money to go around.

With 3 tight ends who would start almost anywhere in the NFL — Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Charlie Kolar — the Ravens had to make a choice. It seemed like Likely was going to land the big-money deal, but after nagging injuries and several questionable on-field decisions, it ended up being Andrews who secured the bag with a 3-year, $39.2 million contract extension during the regular season.

Now, with Likely to the New York Giants and Kolar to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Ravens have all their eggs in Andrews’ basket.

That could end up being a problem. Andrews ended up at No. 9 on ESPN’s annual position rankings, marking a steep drop from 2025, when he landed in the No. 6 spot. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers took the No. 1 spot for the 2nd consecutive year.

“Andrews limped into the top 10 after a down year in 2025,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 10. “But he has been a fixture on this list for several years. His 422 receiving yards marked a career low. Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed four games, and the passing game had trouble finding a rhythm last season. Andrews still posted 1.3 receptions over expectation as tracked by NFL Next Gen Stats … the Ravens still believe he has good football left, as evidenced by the three-year, $39.2 million extension he signed last year. Baltimore let two tight ends — Likely and Charlie Kolar — walk in free agency.”

Ravens Probably Should Have Kept Likely

It’s hard to understand why the Ravens went with Andrews over Likely — the younger, more athletic, and more talented option between the 2 players.

Likely signed a 3-year, $40 million contract with the Giants that could be worth up to $47.5 million, and gets to reunite with former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

“BREAKING: The Giants are signing former Ravens TE Isaiah Likely to a 3-year, $40M contract with upside to $47.5M, per multiple sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday. “The deal makes Likely the 3rd-highest paid TE in the NFL, and pairs him with Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers as a dangerous offense in NYC.”

Harbaugh was hired by the Giants shortly after the Ravens fired the Super Bowl-winning head coach after 18 seasons, and after Baltimore entered 2025 as Super Bowl contenders then went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Likely’s payday is surprising when you look at his numbers — just 27 receptions for 307 yards and 1 touchdown in 2025.

Isaiah Likely Seemed Poised for Breakout Year

The 2025 season was supposed to be when the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Likely not only tapped into his seemingly unlimited potential but also struck it rich. It was supposed to be the year the Ravens finally realized it was time to move on from Andrews and make Likely the main focus at the position.

One broken foot and one miserable, mistake-filled season for Likely and the Ravens later, it’s safe to say things have changed.

According to one NFL insider, the Giants signing Likely could end up being a huge mistake.

“It’s likely Isaiah Likely will be moving on (in free agency),” NBC’s Matthew Berry wrote on March 2. “The league seems mixed on him after an up-and-down year. Some people love him, but Baltimore seems content to let him leave and as one league source said to me, ‘someone is gonna be stupid and pay Isaiah Likely a ton of money.’ For what it’s worth, I’m a Likely fan and believer, but I definitely got mixed reviews on him from the league.”