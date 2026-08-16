Ravens Rookie Draft Pick Predicted for ‘Sneaky Big Role’ After Debut

The Baltimore Ravens played the last 4 seasons with a pair of elite tight ends on the roster, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, and until Likely got hurt in 2025, they had quite a bit of success doing so.

Now, with Likely out the door for a big-money free-agent contract with the New York Giants, the Ravens need to find some way to make up for his absence — they may have gotten a glimpse at a possible answer in a 24-7 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie tight end Matthew Hibner took the opportunity to shine and put uup 5 receptions for 61 yards on 5 targets.

“Ravens rookie Matthew Hibner showing off the ball skills here,” Bobby Football wrote on his official X account on August 15. “Could have a sneaky big role this season with Likely gone. Was one of the better blocking TEs in the class, but has sure hands too. Just two drops the last two seasons with SMU.”

Hibner could also make a mark on special teams as a rookie.

“Matthew Hibner was also a key special teams contributor at Michigan and part of the 2023 national title team alongside Colston Loveland in a loaded TE room,” Football Scout 365 wrote on his official X account. “His special teams value is already a massive plus. But with what he’s showing as a receiver tonight, Hibner is going to have a role in this offense in 2026.”

Hibner wasn’t the only rookie tight end getting in on the action — fellow rookie draft pick Josh Cuevas also had 1 reception for 11 yards.

Hibner’s Transfer Sparked Bigger Role in Offense

Hibner, 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, only had 2 receptions for 15 yards over his 1st 4 college seasons at Michigan before transferring to SMU for his final 2 seasons, where he had 55 receptions for 804 yards and 8 touchdowns.

With an opportunity to shine at the NFL Scouting Combine, Hibner capitalized by running the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds to go with a 37.5-inch vertical leap and knocking out 28 reps in the 225-pound bench press. Which means he’s fast, he’s strong, and he’s athletic.

Ravens Moved Up to Select Matthew Hibner

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Hibner would be a 6th-round pick. The Ravens thought enough of him to trade up to select him in the 4th round (No. 133 overall).

“The Ravens wanted Hibner so much that they traded up to get him,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote in April. “Baltimore sent its fifth-round pick (No. 154) and a sixth-round selection in 2027 to get back into the fourth round for Hibner, who recorded eight touchdowns over the last two seasons (which ranked second among ACC tight ends). The Ravens needed to add depth at tight end after losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency. At SMU, Hibner was used all over the field. He’s one of two FBS players since 2024 with at least 250 snaps as running back, slot receiver and tight end. Hibner is the 10th tight end selected in this year’s draft.”

The Ravens play the 2nd of 3 preseason games on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Matthew Hibner fits exactly what OC Declan Doyle wants to do downfield with explosive plays,” Fantasy Points’ Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account. “Really hope he can get on the field as a rookie, especially if the reports of Mark Andrews struggling are legit. Dynasty stash!”