Ravens’ 6-foot-4, 250-Pound Tight End Called NFL’s ‘Highest-Graded Rookie’

When the Baltimore Ravens offense was at its most effective in the last few years, it was usually when it had 2 tight ends performing at a high level in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

While Likely’s upside likely won’t be found anywhere else on the roster in 2026 after he left for a 3-year, $40 million free-agent contract with the New York Giants, the Ravens still have other options for a 2nd effective tight end behind Andrews.

The leading candidate to fill that role through 3 games appears to be 6-foot-4, 250-pound rookie tight end Matthew Hibner, whom Pro Football Focus has listed among its highest-rated rookies heading into a Week 4 home game against the winless Tennessee Titans.

Hibner was a 4th-round pick (No. 133 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft out of SMU and has a 75.5 overall rating from PFF so far. He’s signed to a 4-year, $5.16 million rookie contract.

“Hibner has been targeted three times through the first three weeks of the season, catching all three passes for 36 yards,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote on October 1. “He also caught the first touchdown of his career this week. Hibner has been solid as a run blocker, earning a 64.4 PFF run-blocking grade.”

Hibner’s First NFL TD Came at Critical Moment

Hibner’s 1st NFL touchdown came at a critical moment for the Ravens — a 2-yard touchdown reception from Lamar Jackson with 1:30 left in the 4th quarter, putting his team up 31-28 against the Dallas Cowboys on the way to a 34-31 last-second win in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Rookie TE Matthew Hibner picked a pretty good time for his first NFL touchdown,” Ravens Nation Live wrote on its official X account on September 27.

Matthew Hibner Flashed Potential in Preseason

Hibner offered a glimpse of what was to come in a 24-7 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles, where he caught 5 passes for 66 yards on 5 targets.

“Ravens rookie Matthew Hibner showing off the ball skills here,” Bobby Football wrote on his official X account on August 15. “Could have a sneaky big role this season with Likely gone. Was one of the better blocking TEs in the class, but has sure hands too. Just two drops the last two seasons with SMU.”

Hibner could also make a mark on special teams as a rookie.

“Matthew Hibner was also a key special teams contributor at Michigan and part of the 2023 national title team alongside Colston Loveland in a loaded TE room,” Football Scout 365 wrote on his official X account. “His special teams value is already a massive plus. But with what he’s showing as a receiver tonight, Hibner is going to have a role in this offense in 2026.”