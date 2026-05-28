Ravens Trade Pitch Lands Embattled WR From AFC Rival

The Baltimore Ravens have shown this offseason that their wide receiver room is up for grabs — how else could you explain drafting consecutive wide receivers in 2026 in the 3rd round with Jakobi Lane and 4th round with Elijah Sarratt?

To that end, why not just add another name to the. mix?

That’s what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler proposed recently in a trade pitch that would bring the Ravens embattled Buffalo Bills wide receiver and 2024 2nd round pick Keon Coleman.

Fowler’s trade pitch sees the Ravens swap a 2027 5th-round pick for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman, who has seen maturity issues derail his career in a big way over his 1st 2 seasons.

“Buffalo seems content with keeping Coleman, but Baltimore can jump into the fray to improve its thin receiver depth,” Fowler wrote. “Coleman’s play style should fit with Lamar Jackson, as he’s a big receiver with catch radius. This would also allow Buffalo to develop fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell for a sizable role in the offense.”

Keon Coleman: Reputation for Screwing Things Up

There has been a familiar refrain coming out of Bills OTAs when it comes to Coleman — something along the lines of “this is the year he finally puts it all together.”

Which is something we’ve heard before when it comes to the uber-talented Coleman.

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Coleman was benched by the Bills for being late to team meetings in 2024, then was a healthy scratch for 3 more games.

As a rookie in 2024, Coleman was benched for “off-field timing issues” — also known as being late.

Coleman got an extra dose of humiliation when Bills owner Terry Pegula cited picking Coleman as 1 of the reasons former head coach Sean McDermott was fired following an AFC Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos — a game in which Coleman had a touchdown reception.

Through his 1st 2 seasons, Coleman has 67 receptions for 960 yards and 8 touchdowns in just 26 games — tantalizing numbers.

“Getting benched four games, some (expletive) like that … unacceptable,” Coleman told ESPN’s Alaine Getzenberg on May 19. “Ended off on a decent note, had a touchdown [in the playoffs), so that was — I wouldn’t even call that a confidence boost, it was just a positive to end the season on. But we lost. So, that was another negative to erase that. But, I mean, I don’t need self-motivation, though. I know what I am here to do and what I am capable of doing.”

Ravens Fans Hate Idea of Keon Coleman Trade

Ravens fans seemed to hate the idea of adding Coleman, even at the relatively low price of a 5th-round pick.

“The Ravens just drafted Jakobi Lane, why in the world would they waste a 5th on Keon Coleman, who didn’t work out for the Bills?” Ravens Wizard wrote on their official X account.

“Keon Coleman to Baltimore for a 5th,” Eastern Shoreman wrote on X. “ESPN are you just not vetting people at this point and just hiring any idiot off the street?”

“Why would you suggest a Keon Coleman trade after they drafted two receivers somewhat early?” Best Fantasy Football League wrote on its official X account. “Seems … Illogical.”