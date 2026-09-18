Ravens Trade Pitch Lands Projected $85 Million Edge Rusher

The Baltimore Ravens made 1 bold move to land an elite edge rusher when they signed NFL All-Pro Trey Hendrickson to a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract in March.

Why not go for another 1? Especially if there’s an edge rusher on the market who amounts to a 1-year rental with a lot to prove …which just happens to be out there with former New York Giants 1st-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux Tops Trade List From Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Thibodeaux, a former 1st-round pick, at the top of his list of players NFL teams need to trade for after Week, and singled out the Ravens as the right team to make a move for him.

The Giants are coming off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.