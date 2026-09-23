Ravens Bold Trade Idea Helps Them Land 21.5-Sack QB Hunter

The Baltimore Ravens face concerns, including a lack of pass rush.

So far, they have five sacks this season, which is a decent start, but they still need more help there. Trey Hendrickson has worked out well for the Ravens so far, and Tavius Robinson leads the team with two sacks this year.

Still, the Ravens need to keep loading up at edge rusher so they can last through the whole season. They might have a pretty good solution out there that could come at a cheap cost.

Baltimore Ravens Could Trade for Edge Rusher

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox had some trade suggestions for NFL teams. Knox named the Ravens as a potential suitor for Miami Dolphins edge rusher Josh Uche in exchange for a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.

“The Miami Dolphins haven’t looked very competitive through the first two weeks of the season, which is pretty much what was expected of them. Miami jettisoned most of its high-profile players in the offseason and focused on adding younger talent. The Dolphins’ focus in 2026 should be on evaluating players like 27-year-old quarterback Malik Willis, second-year guard Jonah Savaiinaea, and rookie tackle Kadyn Proctor. At some point, they should consider moving more veterans and fully embracing the youth movement. Edge-defender Josh Uche just turned 28 and is one of the veteran leaders on Miami’s defense. However, he’s also set to be a free agent in the spring and should draw interest from contenders in need of pass-rushing help on the trade market. Uche has played 51 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps this season and has recorded 10 tackles and one tackle for loss.”

In two games this season, Uche has racked up 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 quarterback hit. He has produced 21.5 sacks in his career, including an 11.5-sack season in 2022 with the New England Patriots.

Could Baltimore Trade for Josh Uche in 2026?

The Ravens were one of the worst teams in the NFL in sacks last season, so they don’t want to repeat that. Uche would immediately add depth and help the roster.

He would be a good fit in head coach Jesse Minter’s defensive scheme, using his speed on the outside. Uche is also strong at getting off blocks and could be a good rotational player.

Baltimore might be a ways away from actually considering a trade, as they are just 1-1 this year. Their first focus is beating the Dallas Cowboys before considering any moves in 2026.

The question is whether Uche would be the missing piece they need. It’s not a Super Bowl-defining move, but it certainly can’t hurt to have more pass rushers.