Ravens Urged to Trade for First-Round Bust After Zay Flowers Injury

The Baltimore Ravens are starting to worry about wide receiver Zay Flowers after the latest injury update.

Flowers aggravated his hamstring during the Ravens’ Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He did not play in the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

In preparation for the Dallas Cowboys Week 3 showdown in Brazil, Flowers did not practice on Wednesday, leaving his status up in the air. If this doesn’t improve, the Ravens might have an expensive solution.

Baltimore Ravens Could Trade for Zay Flowers’ Temporary Replacement

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton has five potential landing spots for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. after speculation that he could be traded. The Ravens topped the list.

“The Baltimore Ravens would be a sleeper team among suitors. That said, general manager Eric DeCosta has a track record of being aggressive on the trade market. On DeCosta’s watch, the Ravens have acquired All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters, linebacker Roquan Smith, who became a perennial All-Pro in Baltimore, and the team agreed to a trade for Las Vegas Raiders‘ five-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Maxx Crosby, but backed out of it over concerns about his surgically repaired knee. Assuming Harrison is healthy, DeCosta shouldn’t have an issue with him as an addition to a receiver unit that featured Rashod Bateman as the No. 1 option last week. Zay Flowers is battling a hamstring injury, and the team placed rookie third-round wideout Ja’Kobi Lane on injured reserve after he underwent surgery on a fractured wrist. In the short term, Harrison can provide a much-needed boost to the Ravens’ aerial attack. Even with a healthier unit, the 6’3″, 220-pound receiver can be a more reliable target on the perimeter than Bateman while Flowers works out of the slot. Because of Harrison’s fading presence in the Cardinals offense, the Ravens could probably acquire him in exchange for a second-round pick, which is worth the gamble on a player with sky-high upside.”

Harrison has faced some criticism this season for a lack of effort on plays. The former 2024 first-round pick has caught just 1 pass for 33 yards this season. Could a Fresh Start in Baltimore Help Marvin Harrison Jr. Out?

Harrison has always had the size and speed to be a great NFL receiver. The problem is the lack of effort and drops throughout his three-year career.

He’s got the potential to be just as good as his dad was when he played for the Colts. Arizona has been a mess for him, and it’s not the best situation for a young receiver.

Baltimore has plenty of veterans who can mentor him and get him on the right track. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would love to have Harrison on the field with him in the passing game.

Harrison can instantly make the offense that much better if he wants it bad enough. A second-round pick is expensive, but his potential outweighs the risk.