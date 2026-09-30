Ravens Urged to Trade for 6-foot-3, 252-Pound Dolphins Edge Rusher

The Baltimore Ravens might not be done tinkering with their roster — something no one should be surprised by after a rollercoaster 2-1 start that has revealed as many weaknesses as strengths.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a trade that would bring the Ravens 6-foot-3, 252-pound Miami Dolphins edge rusher Josh Uche in exchange for a conditional 2027 6th-round pick.

“The Miami Dolphins probably won’t go winless in 2026, but they are 0-3 and face a brutal upcoming schedule,” Knox wrote on September 30. “Furthermore, free-agent addition Malik Willis hasn’t shown quite as much promise at quarterback as the team might have hoped … if Miami’s offensive issues persist, the Dolphins could begin prioritizing 2027 and beyond—and may consider moving impending free agents such as Uche before the deadline. Expect Miami to consider moving impending free agents like edge-rusher Josh Uche before the trade deadline. He has 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and three QB pressures this season, and he can help another team as a part-time defender.” Play Uche Had Breakout Season With Patriots in 2022 Uche was selected in the 2nd round (No. 60 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots after putting up 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in his final season at Michigan in 2019. Uche was a rotational player throughout his time with the Patriots but had a breakout season in 2022, posting 11.5 sacks in 15 games with zero starts while playing only 33 percent of his team’s defensive snaps. The next 2 seasons showed that may have been a mirage — he had just 7.0 sacks in 2023 and 2024.

The 2025 season wasn’t much different — he had just 1 sack in 12 games with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing a 1-year, $1.92 million contract.

Ravens Made Massive Moves at Edge Rusher

No position got a bigger overhaul on the Ravens than at edge rusher this offseason — kicked off by swapping 2 1st-round picks for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby in a blockbuster trade the Ravens backed out of several days later.

They followed that up by signing NFL All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson away from the Cincinnati Bengals on a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract, then used their 2nd-round draft pick on Missouri edge rusher Zion Young.

That’s done little to help the Ravens get sacks — they are 20th in the NFL with 6.0 sacks through the 1st 3 games.