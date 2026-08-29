Ravens Trade 6-foot-6, 330-Pound OT to Kansas City Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens are spending the last 24 hours before the NFL’s deadline to cut down the roster wheeling and dealing — and seemingly getting back draft picks in exchange for players who might not have even made their own 53-man roster.

The Ravens traded 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle Diego Pounds to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday — their 2nd trade of the day after sending defensive tackle C.J. Okoye to the New York Giants.

Incredibly, both Pounds and Okoye were undrafted free agents the Ravens turned into draft picks in return.

“Adding Pounds: The Ravens are trading OT Diego Pounds to the Chiefs,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “The undrafted free agent from Ole Miss lands in KC.”

“Compensation in this Ravens-Chiefs trade is contingent on the picks that KC has available at the end of the season; it could result in either a day 3 2027 pick, or a day 3 2028 pick,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

“The Ravens make their second trade of the day,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “It was first DT C.J. Okoye to the Giants and now it’s OT Diego Pounds to the Chiefs.”

Pounds Predicted for 53-Man Roster for Ravens

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicted Pounds was bound for the 53-man roster.

“Every year there are players who draft analysts expect to be drafted who for whatever reason are not,” Davenport wrote on July 23. “Ole Miss offensive tackle Diego Pounds was one of those surprises in 2026. Pounds is admittedly an inconsistent talent whose pass protection is better than his run blocking. But he has NFL size and length, and with some development he has the tools to become a capable reserve at a premium position. Offensive tackle is a spot where NFL teams can never have too much depth—and that reality gives Pounds a leg up on surviving roster cuts if he has a solid camp.”

Diego Pounds Inexplicably Fell Off Draft Boards

Mock drafts had Pounds going either on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft, although at the very least he seemed like a lock to hear his name called on Day 3.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Pounds wouldn’t last past the 4th or 5th round after he tested well at the NFL scouting combine, including running a nimble 5.15-second 40-yard dash.

“Pounds is a high-cut, smooth-limbed tackle,” Zierlein wrote “He plays with a high pad level, spotty body control and inconsistent technique, but he typically battles through those issues at an adequate clip. His run blocking is behind his pass blocking and it’s likely to stay that way. He needs to develop a more consistent pass set to deal with edge speed, but his length and grip strength can effectively end the rush when his timing is right. Pounds’ deficiencies create a lower floor, but he could find work as a swing tackle.”

Pounds started his college career with 2 seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Ole Miss for his final 2 seasons, where he was part of the Rebels’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals following the 2025 season.