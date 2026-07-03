Ravens Weighing Trade for $34 Million Super Bowl Starter

The Baltimore Ravens don’t really have a starting center right now, which is a problem that needs to be fixed.

The most reasonable way to do that is through a trade, with The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec identifying Chicago Bears center Garrett Bradbury as the name at the top of that list.

Bradbury, 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, started 17 games for the New England Patriots in 2025 on the way to a Super Bowl appearance but was traded to the Bears for a 2027 5th-round pick in March.

“There seemed to be a level of confidence from (Ravens) team officials immediately following the draft that they’d be able to pull off a trade,” Zrbiec wrote. “I’m not saying I don’t sense that same confidence, but Ravens folks are keeping their plans much closer to the vest. It’s just hard to find teams that feel they have a surplus of offensive line depth. The name you hear most is Garrett Bradbury from the Chicago Bears. It isn’t clear whether he’s available, but it is easy to connect the dots. The Bears used a second-round pick on Iowa center Logan Jones. Bradbury, meanwhile, is an experienced, solid option who was coached by (Ravens offensive line coach) Dwayne Ledford at North Carolina State and started in a Super Bowl roughly five months ago.”

In a blockbuster free-agent signing, the Ravens lost former 1st-round pick and 3-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to a 3-year, $81 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders — the largest contract for an interior offensive lineman in NFL history.

Ravens Popular Trade Rumor for Garrett Bradbury

Bradbury has been a popular name for the Ravens in trade rumors since Linderbaum signed with the Raiders.

Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora singled out Bradbury as the best possible option for the Ravens to replace Linderbaum.

“Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta concedes the team lacks the goods at center on its current roster, and he’s been playing coy about his solution to the problem,” Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora wrote in May. ” … centers are a commodity, and they are the central nervous system of an offense and their chemistry with the quarterbacks and guards are everything … Bradbury has been largely serviceable throughout his career since being selected in the first round by Minnesota in 2019. His athleticism was a calling card — the Ravens love that — and he was a great scheme fit in outside zone, which would also seem to mesh with what many believe Doyle will lean into.”