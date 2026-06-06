Ravens May Have Opening to Trade for $75 Million RB

Imagine, if you can, the Baltimore Ravens driving down the field with Derrick Henry toting the rock, just like they have so many times in the past few years.

Henry gets the ball, play after play, slowly demoralizing and physically degrading a defense — seemingly by himself. Linebackers are whiffing. Cornerbacks are praying he doesn’t bounce one outside. Defensive tackles are gasping for air. It can’t get any worse for an NFL defense, right?

All of a sudden, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson flicks a screen pass to the flat.

The edge rusher looks confused. That’s not a Derrick Henry play, right?

Instead, the ball lands in the hands of NFL All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, who, with fresh legs, seems like he’s been shot out of a rocket.

Don’t think it could happen? Recent comments from Kamara indicated, for the 1st time, that he might be open to a trade — a trade the Ravens would be smart to make.

‘I’m Just Chilling’: Alvin Kamara Seems Open to Deal

Kamara has long said he doesn’t want to be traded and remain with the only franchise he’s ever known. He’s played his entire career with the Saints after they selected him in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Recently, though, Kamara showed up out of the blue for Saints OTAs — not somewhere anyone usually sees him — and seemed to be singing a different tune.

“(I’m) just chilling,” Kamara said on June 3, while wearing a Baltimore Orioles hat. “Right now, the plan is I’m still under contract, so I’m a Saint. So, we’ll see if anything happens, then we’ll go from there.”

Kamara has been one of the NFL’s most exciting running backs for the last decade — and paid like it. He signed a 5-year, $75 million contract extension in 2020, followed by a 2-year, $24.5 million contract extension in 2024.

He’s also a prime candidate for a post-June 1 trade.