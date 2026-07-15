Ravens Urged to Trade 6-foot-3, 360-Pound Defender to Bills

The Baltimore Ravens mustn’t tinker with their lineup too much right now, with the most uncertainty on the interior defensive line.
Without any certainty on when or if NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike will return from a season-ending neck injury suffered early in the 2025 regular season, the Ravens can’t afford to let anybody of any relevance walk out the door.
That’s why they should beware of possible trade offers like the one proposed by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, who thinks the Ravens should trade nose tackle John Jenkins to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2027 Day 3 draft pick.
“Buffalo will move defensive lineman Deone Walker to nose tackle,” Moton wrote on July 14. “He could strengthen the Bills’ 28th-ranked run defense from the previous season, but it’s a lot of pressure to put on the second-year pro. In addition to Walker’s position shift, the Bills should check in on a proven nose tackle. The Ravens hired a new coaching staff, and Jenkins, who’s 37, may not be in their short-term plans. The 6’3″, 360-pounder has registered at least 39 tackles (three for loss) in three consecutive seasons.”
Ravens Brought Back Jenkins on 1-Year Deal
The Ravens signed the 6-foot-3, 360-pound Jenkins to a 1-year contract extension right before the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“It’s a one-year extension for $2.1M for Jenkins, who wanted to remain in Baltimore,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday, January 2.
At 36 years old, Jenkins was the oldest player on the Ravens roster by several years and has had the kind of unusual career arc you just don’t see in the NFL very often. In 13 NFL seasons, it’s the first contract extension he’s received — Jenkins pointed out he’s spent the last 11 seasons playing on a series of 1-year contracts.
“Having my first extension in 13 years, you know, I’m excited,” Jenkins said after signing his new deal. “The Ravens are the one who believed in me to give me the opportunity in the first place.”
The Ravens added another veteran interior defensive lineman when they signed 39-year-old Calais Campbell in April.
Jenkins Didn’t Become Full-Time Starter Until 30s
When we say Jenkins had an unusual NFL path to this point, we really mean it.
Take into account that Jenkins was a third round pick by the New Orleans Saints (No. 82 overall) in the 2013 NFL draft out of Georgia … when Mark Richt was still the Bulldogs head coach.
While Jenkins played his first 4 seasons with the Saints, the ensuing years have been a true football odyssey. The Ravens are his seventh team after stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, including multiple stints each with the Bears and Dolphins.
In the first decade of his career, Jenkins had just one season as a full-time starter when he started 12 games for the Saints in 2015. Then, in his 30s, a revelation: Jenkins has started 47 out of a possible 50 games over the last 3 seasons, including 34 consecutive games for the Raiders in 2023 and 2024 and 13 games for the Ravens this season.
Ravens Urged to Trade 6-foot-3, 360-Pound Defender to Bills