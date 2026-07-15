Ravens Urged to Trade 6-foot-3, 360-Pound Defender to Bills

The Baltimore Ravens mustn’t tinker with their lineup too much right now, with the most uncertainty on the interior defensive line.

Without any certainty on when or if NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike will return from a season-ending neck injury suffered early in the 2025 regular season, the Ravens can’t afford to let anybody of any relevance walk out the door.

That’s why they should beware of possible trade offers like the one proposed by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, who thinks the Ravens should trade nose tackle John Jenkins to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2027 Day 3 draft pick.