Ex-Ravens 373-Tackle Washout Reunites With Bills: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back on track after their Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and former players are doing the same.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that former Ravens cornerback Tre’Davious White is back in the league. White is rejoining a team he knows well.

“CB Tre’Davious White is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, where he will acclimate before joining their active roster. White turned down several opportunities to return to Buffalo. White started 16 regular-season games and two playoff games last season. His agents, Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @unisportsmgmt, confirmed the signing.”

Former Baltimore Ravens CB Tre’Davious White is Back in the NFL

White is entering his 10th season in the NFL, as he started his career with the Bills. He played there from 2017 through 2024 and came back to Buffalo in 2025.

In 2024, White started the season with the Los Angeles Rams. At the trade deadline, the Rams traded him and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Ravens for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

White would appear in seven games that season with the Ravens. He posted 10 tackles and 3 pass deflections. In two playoff games, he only had 1 tackle.

Ravens Focus on Getting Things Back in Line After Week 6 Loss

The Ravens still have work to do on offense after a lackluster performance against the Browns. Baltimore managed less than 240 yards of offense and was shut out in the last three quarters after scoring 10 points in the first quarter.

Entering Week 7, the Ravens sit at 4-2 and will take on another AFC North opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. This Bengals game has become even more important for the Ravens, as they need to beat them to get a division win on the record.

In the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns lead with a 4-2 record. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are also 4-2, but the Browns own the tiebreaker since they beat both teams this season.

The hope is that quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back for the Ravens after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Jackson makes the offense better when he is on the field.

Defensively, it’s a big game for edge rusher Trey Hendrickson as he faces his home team, the Bengals. Hendrickson had a contract dispute with Cincinnati last year, making this game a bit more personal.

While losing to the Bengals wouldn’t be the end of the world, the Ravens need to secure a win. Every division game counts now, and they can’t let this one slip away. They have to keep pace with the Browns as best they can.